Ronald Reagan famously said 'Where free unions and collective bargaining are forbidden, freedom is lost'.
While I might argue the toss on unions, the ability for farmers to negotiate articulately and effectively in an imperfect competitive marketplace is vital.
In short, co-operatives are key as we move forward in an uncertain and turbulent industry.
Full disclosure: I do work for a dairy co-operative but there are numerous other co-operatives throughout the dairy industry and, conversely my family supplies the largest private dairy company in the world (it was an interesting Christmas, trust me).
In Queensland, available figures indicate there are just 273 dairy farms. Of these farms the vast majority are family owned and operated, with 'corporate knowledge' passed down throughout the generations (in the Tessmann Family's case going back to 1890s).
This brings about two clear realities: the true cost of production is heavily discounted as genuine labour costs are impossible to establish on a family farm, and crucially, limited time is available for the 'business' of selling milk.
When you are focused on production improvement the power imbalance of farm-by-farm negotiation may be exploited by the larger market players.
If a decade of $1 litre milk taught us anything in Queensland it's that in the pass-the-parcel game of cost shifting, the farmgate is where the music stops.
On July 1, 2022 we finally reached the 'promised land' prophesied at deregulation, a market that could indeed 'rip' in the farmer's favour delivering an average 18c per litre increase.
Co-operative values were critical in ensuring that increase was passed throughout industry, not just to handpicked farms or a small niche collection but to all member farming families.
I firmly believe in the principles of economic conservatism and profit, but I would much rather see the toil, tears and sweat of the dairying generation that endured deregulation form the basis of profitability for the next generation of farmers risking everything to feed the nation.
In 2015, AgriFutures produced a research paper which cited international economic data highlighting in countries where dairy co-operatives have a large market share, the average milk price is higher than in countries with a lower market share.
Co-operatives hold the market to account in real and measurable terms.
To those farmers across Australia who take time away from their farm to help build strong and successful dairy co-operatives, never discount the importance of your work for all.
- Damien Tessmann, dairy agribusiness manager
MORE READING:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.