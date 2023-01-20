Police are investigating the alleged theft of a brown and white horse from Kingston, south of Brisbane.
The Clydesdale-cross colt was allegedly taken from a property on Queens Road on Friday January 6, between 5am and 7am.
Detectives are investigating a number of leads, including if the horse was walked down Loganlea Road, before being loaded onto a horse float.
Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the horse in the area or who has information on the whereabouts of the horse.
Police are also appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage of a horse float on Loganlea Road on January 6 between 5am and 7am.
If you or anyone you know have any information related to the whereabouts of the horse, please call PoliceLink on 131 444.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.