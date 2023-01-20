While some are fortunate enough to take off to the coast over the Christmas and New Year break, many graziers are spending their days in the yards, up at dawn to beat the heat, completing their annual task of branding.
The Maller family and their team at Hamilton Park Wagyu, based at Roma, Mitchell and Wallumbilla in the south-west, were one example, having branded, on average, 1200 calves for the year, with a handful more to go.
Hannah Collins said they had two teams of men and women running at the same time to get the job done, with one based south of Roma and another south of Mitchell.
"We are lucky to have such good people to work with to get the job done," Ms Collins said.
The Maller's expanded their operation last year into the South Burnett region, purchasing Windera Station and Windera Valley Feedlot, and launching their brand, The Phat Wag, which they now sell through their own store, as well as butcher shops into Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.
