The colourful Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers has released numbers from the 2022 event showing massive growth for the month long blossom and arts celebration.
Like bees to a bloom tourists flocked to the region to stop and smell flowers, with numbers increasing 28 per cent to 364,775 attendees.
Event organisers believe the petal power celebration generated $22.61 million in direct and incremental spending in Queensland, and hosted 121,535 overnight stays.
Toowoomba Regional Council Mayor Cr Paul Antonio said the extended festival was a big win for the city known for its gardens.
"For the second year, Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers was celebrated over all 30 days of September, headlined by 190,000 spectacular blooms, flourishing under the hands of an army of Council gardeners," he said.
"The result being more attendance and revenue figures broken as people from all over Australia converged on our Garden City.
"The continued expansion of this iconic event has generated extraordinary financial and social benefits for the community and we look forward to our 2023 event, and then, in 2024, celebrating 75 years of flower power."
The Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers was first launched in 1949 as a way for the city to use its "Garden City" reputation to promote increased economic activity following the hardships of World War 2.
In 2021, the 10-day celebration was extended throughout all of September.
The program for this year will be unveiled on Thursday 27 April 2023.
