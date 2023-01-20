Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers grows in numbers

By Newsroom
January 20 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shelby Ackreman with pooch Oliver stop and smell the flowers in Toowoomba. Picture: Nigel Hallett

The colourful Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers has released numbers from the 2022 event showing massive growth for the month long blossom and arts celebration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.