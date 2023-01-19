Queensland Country Life
Teenage boy dies after being shocked under bridge

By Duncan Murray
January 20 2023 - 10:00am
A 15-year-old boy has died under a bridge in central Queensland after receiving an electric shock.

A teenage boy has died under a coal train bridge in central Queensland after receiving an electric shock.

