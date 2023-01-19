Round one of the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association (ABCRA) national junior rodeo finals jumped from the chutes on Thursday morning, with young competitors from across the nation testing their skills and luck.
The Australian Equine Livestock and Events Centre (AELEC) is the home for the national finals, with three full days of rodeo action.
ABCRA Executive Officer Craig Young said the event would showcase the best of Australian rodeo.
"The top 15 competitors from each rodeo discipline have been invited to compete at the National Finals Rodeo this week and we have some talented men's, women's and junior riders ready and raring to go," said Mr Young.
"These riders have accumulated points by competing at ABCRA-affiliated events throughout the year, so they'll be throwing everything on the line to take out top honours."
Country music artist and former Golden Guitar Award finalist Liam Brew will also perform for crowds on Saturday night, ahead of the final round of the National Finals Rodeo.
