A whipbird cries out breaking the tranquillity of the distant sound of a running stream in a subtropical forest near Gympie.
It's hard to comprehend a small, native sapling nestled in the dense forest, is related to the macadamia nut we all enjoy today and grew a nearly billion dollar industry for Australia over the last two centuries.
They are difficult to spot to the untrained eye, but for chair of the Macadamia Conservation Trust, Paul O'Hare, the trees are like acknowledging an old friend.
"These are Australia's gift to the world and it's staggering how many people think they come from Hawaii," he said.
"It is the only internationally well-known food crop that is native to Australia and it is crucial they are preserved for conservation and from an industry perspective to protect the genetics for future breeding.
"We have threats in the future - pests, climate or diseases and we may need the genetics of trees in the bush."
And it is an industry worth protecting, with the retail value to Australia of the native nut listed as more than $994 million (November 2022) and 80 per cent produced is exported.
Formed in 2007 with support from the Macadamia Society, the trust aims to conserve wild macadamia species and in 2022 the group, along with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Gympie Regional Council, helped develop the "Walk with Wild Macadamias" track in Amamoor State Forest.
There are four species of macadamia all genetically related and located from Miriam Vale in the north to parts of northern NSW in the south, they are the edible Macadamia integrifolia and tetraphylla and the inedible Macadamia ternifolia and jansenii.
With loss of habitat, fire and attacks from introduced pests and weeds, all species are listed as threatened in the wild, with the Macadamia jansenii classified as critically endangered and only located in Bulburin National Park near Gladstone.
Walking the Amamoor trail, Mr O'Hare points out plants that helped create an industry, the Macadamia integrifolia which look very different in shape to the trees seen in orchards as it grows tall and thin reaching for light.
Nuts from these trees, also known as Bauple nuts, were taken to Hawaii and from there commercially introduced to the world.
"This is one on the largest concentration of wild macadamia trees on the planet," he said.
"Most of the commercial trees you see were derived from a small number of nuts taken to Hawaii in the late 1800's and they planted them and selected the best ones and in the mid-1900's the best performing varieties were brought back here.
"What you see planted in orchards tends to be a narrow genetic base, but derived from the wild trees, mostly Macadamia integrifolia, but you do see some hybrids with tetraphylla."
Like many in the trust, the now retired Mr O'Hare spent much of his working life involved with the commercial native as a horticulturist with the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.
But it is thanks to one founding leaders of the industry in Australia, the trust can fund research and conservation for the wild trees.
Gympie's Ian McConachie and wife Jan gifted the royalties from a popular commercial macadamia variety he developed called MCT1 to the Macadamia Conservation Trust.
You can see the passion for the plants in the eyes of Mr McConachie as he strolls the forest trail pointing out the wild trees, a passion born from time spent in his Aunt's backyard in Brisbane when he was a young boy.
"At the end of World War 2, I was 10-years-old and I would go to my Aunty's home and she had trees in her backyard," he said.
"We would dry the nuts, fry them with butter and eat them and she said to me one day they will be famous."
This interest led Mr McConachie to Hawaii in the 1970's to study the nut before returning to pioneer production in Queensland.
Exploring his love of history and applying that to the macadamia - he eventually explored the origins of the industry and began hunting the wild trees.
Now as the world takes on crop, Mr McConachie said it's vital we fight to protect the original wild species.
"We had a goal in the early days that the Australian industry would one day be as big as Hawaii," he said.
"Now it is three to four times bigger, South Africa has 50 per cent more trees than Australia, China has got probably eight times as many trees as Australia, they are planting 5 million a year.
"We want to conserve these wild genetics for all times.
"Macadamias are probably the only new food crop that has been developed in the last 200 years and we are fortunate to have the wild trees."
Citizen scientists and spotters are encouraged to join the hunt and register any wild macadamias through the online portal developed by the Atlas of Living Australia to contribute to the protection of these precious species.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
