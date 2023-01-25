Meet six of rural Queensland's inspiring Aus Day winners

More than 1040 Australians will be recognised in the Australia Day Honours List, including leaders of rural Queensland who have gone out of their way to help their communities and industries.
Dalene Wray
While her citation notes the significant service she has undertaken on behalf of the organic beef industry in Australia and overseas, and professional organisations, Dalene Wray is especially proud of the work she has done to encourage diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
The businesswoman who grew up in Birdsville said she couldn't believe it when she received the news that she was to be awarded an AM in the Australia Day honours list.
"Everyone knows about my organic work but perhaps it was the other organisations that I belong to that was the telling factor," she said.
"Because I grew up in the bush I'm quite practical and I think I can get to the heart of an issue.
"Whether it's developing new export markets, encouraging agricultural policy change, championing mental health in the workplace or advocating for more funding for better infrastructure for our schools, I enjoy bringing my unique skillset to solve different problems."
Among the behind the scenes work she's taken part in have been a role as deputy chair of the Council for Australian-Arab Relations, and membership of the Halal Consultative Committee, and she's currently a member of the Telstra Regional Advisory Council, and the chair of the Southern Cross Catholic College school board.
"I'm proud to be an accredited mental health first aider, and to have trained to become a JP and a certified chair," she said, adding that she had saved nearly 1000 lives as a Red Cross blood donor, and used her mental health training for positive outcomes in suicide situations.
"We sell beef but I can also put our network into action for a variety of causes," the OBE Organic managing director said.
She has undertaken various roles for OBE Organic, beginning as business development manager 20 years ago and moving on to be export manager, regional manager, Asia, deputy general manager, and general manager.
Ms Wray has also chaired and been a director for the Organic Industries of Australia, chaired the Australian Meat Industry Council's communications and advocacy industry reference committee and been a member of its meat business women committee.
For the federal government's Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, she has been a member of its Australian organic industry working group, and a member of the industry advisory group for its 2016-18 farm cooperatives and collaboration pilot program.
Previous awards and recognition include the Austrade Women in Export scholarship, and the Queensland Country Life Beef Achiever of the Year in 2018.
Tibby Dixon
Laurence 'Tibby' Dixon has dedicated more than half his lifetime to the lychee industry and his passion for the fruit is still as strong as ever.
The Sarina grower from Rainbow Orchard was honoured on Australia Day for his service to the horticulture industry including a stint as the president of the Australian Lychee Growers Association in which he helped implement the national levy.
"I think about it now and go, maybe all those years of effort you put in were worth it; it is very rewarding," he said.
"To me, my greatest achievement while president was the instigating of the national levy.
"That took a few years and with our secretary, vice president and treasurer, we worked for nearly two and half years continually to get it up and running.
"Without a levy you can't do research and development and you can't do promotion. Now that it is up and running we have programs with the Department of Primary Industries and we do promotional work right through Australia.
"The main aim of all that stuff for lychees is export and we have get a lot of new export going into America right now and that market is expanding more and doubling each year."
It was 1978 when Mr Dixon bought a small acreage and decided to become the "third or fourth commercial grower in Australia" to plant lychees.
It quickly grew from a few hundred trees to 7000 at one stage.
"I just got involved in the industry and became the CQ delegate and vice president of the lychee industry for a couple of years and then president for six years," he said.
"From there I realised we needed new cultivars so I was doing a lot of trips overseas anyway and I looked at new cultivars and new varieties because we just had the basic ones here.
"I found a way to import new varieties and then of course 10 or 15 years later got all these new varieties out to growers.
"Some of the new varieties I've got, they bare early and start commercial production at three years and that's what growers want. There is an increase of tonnes per hectare, two or three more times than the old varieties were doing."
In 2020, Mr Dixon made headlines when he successfully harvested fruit from the country's first seedless lychee tree.
He had selectively bred the lychee for two decades from a tree he imported from overseas.
But Mr Dixon said it isn't without its challenges still.
"It is like seedless watermelon, it is a very pedantic and not something that is easy," he said.
"Lychees are easy to grow but because every now and again if it is in an orchard with other cultivars, some can suddenly have seeds in them.
"This year we had 13 new seedling cross pollinated plants and of them, two takes look promising but it takes another three to four years before commercial production.
"They've got to be consistent and we want four crops out of every five years."
Mr Dixon was actually oblivious to the news of his Australia Day honour for quite some time.
"I just got back from a month in Norway and they've been trying to get us and we've been out in the Arctic Circle for three weeks so everybody has been trying to get us [on the phone]," he said.
"I have to thank my family for supporting me throughout. It's one of those things I never expected and I didn't go out to try and achieve that but I try and help the lychee industry."
As he approaches 74 and with three academic children who don't want to take on the property, Mr Dixon sold 95 per cent of his orchard to new and young growers.
But he hasn't given away everything just yet.
"I've got a few breeding trees (1000 trees on 13 acres left) that we use at present for propagation material," he said.
"I'll probably, in the next few years, downsize all together.
"It's been very good to me; the lychee industry.
"Hopefully in the future the Australia export directly into China grows...it's still a sunrise industry. The people we have in all departments and people that are running the industry...have done a fantastic job and honestly it is an industry a lot of people look at and go, 'oh wow, they have come a long way in the last 25 years'."
Bev McCormack
Bev McCormack still remembers the time she had to deliver a baby while in her early career as a remote nurse.
The only thing was, she wasn't a trained midwife.
"I was at a single post remote community and I had to deliver a baby," she said.
"I had to call upon non-medical staff whom needed more brow patting, vomit bags and post delivery support.
"Its moments like these that showcases the unique experiences in remote and the importance of all community services and residents working together as one."
The Northern Territory woman was given the Medal of the Order of Australia for her service to remote area nursing, which has seen her provide plenty of support to both her patients and staff across the Territory and Queensland.
In her career she has been the primary health care manager in central Australia at Engawala, Alpurruralam (Lake Nash) and Epenarra and a remote area nurse locum and clinical nurse manager in Qld and the NT.
"I feel very honoured and humbled by the award," she said.
"I am also excited and thrilled as this acknowledges the hard work remote staff do and highlights the opportunities that remote nursing offers.
"It is always challenging, in many good ways, rewarding and ever changing.
"Building strong relationships has placed the stepping stones to enable effective, safe wholistic care, which has strengthened my practice. This is always ongoing."
Elton Miller
While COVID-19 restrictions brought many industries to a halt, agriculture rolled on.
It was thanks to the work of many government officials like Elton Miller that agribusiness was deemed essential during the height of the pandemic period.
Mr Miller's public service during COVID-19 and the development and protection of agribusiness in Queensland has landed him a Public Service Medal, but it is an honour he believes should carry more than just his name.
"I'm accepting it on behalf of literally hundreds of people that did their bit to keep agriculture going," he said.
"There was a core group of people within DAF that worked on this. We worked very closely with our colleagues in other departments in the Queensland government like Queensland Health and the Queensland Police Service but also, very importantly, working with the ag industry bodies like QFF, AgForce, Growcom and a whole range of others."
Responding in the early stages of the pandemic disruptions meant long hours for the dedicated staff, he said.
They dealt with the logistical issues like how grain contractors could move up and down the east coast or where workers could be sourced to fill supply chain jobs.
Mr Miller worked with industry and all levels of government to deliver the Pacific Labour Scheme/Seasonal Worker Programme (PLS/SWP)
In the end, more than 4800 workers from five countries entered Queensland across 16 local government areas to provide labour to Queensland agribusinesses during the pandemic.
"We were working non-stop in the early stages just to try and identify what the issues were, then work through the solution to those issues with our colleagues in other departments and also those peak bodies.
"We had regular meetings where we would talk to our key stakeholders and provide updates, identify the COVID challenges agriculture was facing, then collectively work through the potential solutions.
"There were examples of beekeepers being stopped at borders, there was initially some COVID restrictions around some of the Indigenous communities within Queensland.
"We were getting calls in the middle of the night and it wasn't the beekeepers calling, it was the industry representative of those beekeepers, telling us, 'we've got beekeepers caught up at this border crossing and bees will start flying everywhere if we can't move them'.
"We would negotiate with police to ensure they could keep moving."
Mr Miller grew up on his family's property at Moree, NSW, and studied Agricultural Economics at UNE before starting in a role with ABARES in 1991.
Now he has more than 30 years of public sector experience at a state and federal level along with previously being a director on the board of the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority and also director on the board of Safe Food Production Queensland and the former Queensland Agricultural Training Colleges.
His strong leadership and ability to navigate complex problems was highlighted in the Public Service Medal nomination and he was said to be a trusted advisor to industry, "working across the supply chain to develop and implement solutions that positively impact the agribusiness sector in Queensland".
"I love agriculture, it's such a fantastic industry and diverse and wide ranging," he said.
"While I had always wanted to be a farmer, the fact there wasn't really room on the farm for me meant I decided to pursue ag from other means and ended up assisting agriculture from other roles through government departments.
"I think one of the learnings we got out of COVID was it reinforced how with government and industry working together, we can help address issues, work through problems.
"Our commitment since COVID, as things freed up, is we have redoubled our efforts to work closely with industry."
While Mr Miller has been working with Trade and Investment Queensland for the last several months, he is looking forward to returning to DAF next month.
Ken Timms
Managing the amalgamation of two shires who fought each other on the footy field and most other places was by far the biggest challenge for Ken Timms, who has been awarded a Public Service Medal for outstanding service to rural and remote Queensland communities in the 2023 Australia Day honours.
Mr Timms has had a distinguished career across many decades, being in the role of chief executive officer for 20 of the 41 years he's spent in local government in Queensland, working for Bungil, Murilla, Cloncurry, Tambo, Kilcoy, Blackall-Tambo, Murweh and now the Etheridge Shire Council.
According to the citation, he has bought a structured style of leadership to the position of CEO while also promoting opportunities for local communities to grow and broaden their horizons with his experience and knowledge across all layers of local government.
"The professionalism that emanates from his office provides confidence and assurance on a local level, resulting in positive outcomes for those who are a part of his team," it says.
"He is widely recognised by his peers as someone who has dedicated his professional life to serving regional areas, with a strong commitment to the communities where he works and lives.
"Mr Timms operates under a very high set of values, which he upholds strongly and encourages others to do likewise."
He started, in his words, at the "bottom of the pile" as a cost clerk on road projects for the Bungil Shire Council, now part of the Maranoa Regional Council, and worked his way through the ranks.
"Amalgamation was definitely my biggest challenge," he said. "Wherever you went, the community didn't want it. In my case, at Blackall-Tambo, I had to bring two communities together that had fought each other for decades on the footy field and elsewhere."
Ironically, it was while he was there that he had one of his big successes, convincing the state government that the local council workforce could deliver a huge $30 million flood damage reparation project, when it was common to outsource the work.
"We proved that the council was value for money," Mr Timms said, adding that his other big challenge has been in trying to maintain financial viability for councils in regional and remote Queensland, and at the same time keep updating systems and introducing fresh ideas.
For example, in Georgetown at the moment, the region is going through a lot of growth thanks to renewable energy and mine reinvigoration, providing challenges that the council has to meet with a small workforce.
Mr Timms said that joining community groups was how he connected to community needs but when he arrived in Georgetown, the local rural fire brigade was down to one member and the need for more was obvious.
He also took on the presidency of the Australian Livestock Marketing Association for a number of years.
"It's always been about making a positive difference in the communities that you work with, and I certainly didn't do it all by myself - I've been helped greatly by my staff," he said.
He regards an important part of his job now to pass on his knowledge to up-and-coming staff.
Lesley Brand
When Lesley Brand and her husband Bill first moved to Brooweena, a small village just outside of Maryborough, there was no fire brigade.
"We had quite a number of fires happen in Brooweena and there was no fire brigade so I used to have to ring down to the forestry to bring a little truck up to help fight it," she said.
That was 33 years ago and today she's still secretary of the Brooweena District Rural Fire Brigade.
Ms Brand will be honoured with an Emergency Services Medal, coincidentally the same award her husband received last year.
In her career Ms Brand has had a particular focus on the welfare of front-line firefighters, keeping the community informed and supporting victims.
On countless deployments she has been an incident controller, logistics officer, liaison officer, firefighter, volunteer community educator and engagement officer.
Nominated by her regional manager, Ms Brand was said to have performed a key role in improving the Queensland Rural Fire Service's ability to deliver enhanced services through connection and cooperative efforts.
The 71-year-old said she never thought she'd get something like this.
"Bill, I could understand because he has given 45 years to it but me, I only walk behind the scenes," she said.
"I didn't think that working behind the scenes was somewhere you would get a reward like this. I honestly didn't know that the people that I worked with thought about me like that until I read the letter of recommendation."
While she has no intention of stepping down anytime soon, Ms Brand acknowledged it was hard in the bush to get young people to step up and take on the fire brigade roles.
"...to see a happy smile, that's the part I love the most, it's the finished product," she said.
"If someone comes up and says, 'Thanks so much, Can I have a hug'? That's the payment, and to be able to turn a frown into a smile."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
