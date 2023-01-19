Queensland Country Life
Gladstone hospital secures locum obstretrician but expectant mothers still required to travel 100km to give birth

By Ben Harden
Updated January 19 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 12:30pm
After 195 days on bypass, Gladstone hospital has secured a locum obstetrician. Picture supplied by Qld Health

After 195 days since the Gladstone hospital was placed on bypass, Queensland Health will provide 24/7 emergency obstetrics cover for expectant mothers in the region.

