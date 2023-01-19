Following the successful debut of Australia's first meat goat show, at Springsure last year, the Dirranbandi Pastoral and Agricultural Association is introducing a goat section to its show this year, on March 4.
Young local producer Emily Watts, who runs a crossbred goat operation on her parent's property, is in charge of the new section and said it would have a commercial focus.
"We were going to do it last year but the show got cancelled due to flooding," she said.
"The show society approached me about managing it - they felt a lot of people were running goats now and it needed its own section.
"They're just as good as any other small animal out there, and it's a great opportunity to showcase goats, I think."
Ms Watts said while studs had said they were taking part, no registration was needed for people to enter their goats.
The only stipulation is that goats are vendor-bred.
Ian Mainwaring, Contender Meat Goats, NSW is the judge, and Ms Watts said he would have a strong commercial focus.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
