Dirranbandi to host goat section for the first time

By Sally Gall
Updated January 19 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 2:00pm
Goats will be making their debut at the Dirranbandi Show in early March. Picture by Sally Gall.

Following the successful debut of Australia's first meat goat show, at Springsure last year, the Dirranbandi Pastoral and Agricultural Association is introducing a goat section to its show this year, on March 4.

