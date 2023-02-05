Christopher Jackson and Brianna Hynes won't have any trouble in remembering their wedding anniversary.
The pair were married on October 31, 2022, in Toowoomba on the same day as Brianna's parents, Gerard and Danielle Hynes, her grandparents, Dennis and Lola Jackson, and her great-grandparents, Sarah and Patrick Hynes.
"I always knew this was going to be my wedding date, even if it fell on a Monday; which it did," Brianna said.
Brianna, originally from Stuzview, Owanyilla, and Chris, the son of Bruce and Kate Jackson from Condowie, Condamine, first met in Toowoomba at university.
So it was only fitting that they say I do at St Lukes Anglican Church before Reverend Canon Paul Mitchell.
"Chris and I met at McGregor College at USQ in 2016 where I was studying a Bachelor of Nursing and he was studying a Bachelor of Agricultural Engineering," Brianna said.
"He caught my eye when he walked into a college party drinking scotch neat from a real glass while the rest of us were drinking any cheap wine we could find.
"I later found out his last name was Jackson and quickly had to look through my family tree, as my mother's maiden name is Jackson. Thankfully Chris was not on our family tree...yet.
"With generations of life-long marriages before us, it was only natural that Chris proposed with his grandmother's (Elizabeth Beeton) engagement ring."
Their reception was held at The Ridge, where all their catering needs were also handled.
Their cake was from Sweet Philosophy Toowoomba Cakes while the Toowoomba Flower Market was the supplier of the floral arrangements.
Kylie Nolan handled all their makeup needs alongside Pure Hair Toowoomba.
Roving Studios provided a photo booth on the night while Short Flix Media were videographers and Lucy Kinbacher Photography capture their pictures.
Brianna wore a stunning White Lily Couture gown and arrived to the church in a Waratah Park Limousines vehicle.
