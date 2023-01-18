UPDATED: Four teens in custody after shots fired in Tara

UPDATED: Four teenagers have been taken into custody following a shooting incident in Tara overnight.
Police revoked an emergency declaration made in the town on Wednesday afternoon.
Four local boys, aged 14, 15, 16 and 16, were assisting police with their investigations into reports of shots fired.
The teens were located at a Tara address late on Wednesday evening and taken into custody without incident.
No one was injured.
EARLIER: Police have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act in Tara, following reports of shots fired this afternoon.
Initial information indicates around 3.30pm a civilian vehicle was shot at on Smallacombe Street.
No police vehicle has been shot at.
No one has been physically injured.
Specialist police, PolAir and multiple crews from the region are continuing to respond to the ongoing incident.
An emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) has been declared, with an exclusion zone encompassing Surat Development Road, Day Street, Benn Street, Fry Street and Milne Street.
Several residents have been evacuated.
Others within the exclusion zone are asked to remain indoors.
No further information is available at this stage.
People with information for police can contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.
Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.
