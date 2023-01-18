Reports of shots fired at Tara

Queensland Country Life
Several Tara residents evacuated as shots fired

By Newsroom
Updated January 18 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 6:45pm
Police have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act in Tara, following reports of shots fired this afternoon.

