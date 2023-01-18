Reports of shots fired at Tara

Police have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act in Tara, following reports of shots fired this afternoon.
Police were called to reports of shots fired at approximately 3.30pm.
Media outlets are reporting that it was police that the shots were fired at.
As a result, an emergency declaration was made at approximately 5.30pm.
No one has been physically injured.
The exclusion zone encompasses Surat Development Road, Day Street, Benn Street, Fry Street and Milne Street.
Several residents have been evacuated.
Others within the exclusion zone are asked to remain indoors.
No further information is available at this stage.
People with information for police can contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.
Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.
