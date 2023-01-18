Queensland Country Life
Australian ICMJ team wraps up US tour with top award at international competition

By Newsroom
Updated January 18 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 1:00pm
The Australian ICMJ team finished its three-week tour of the US red meat industry by placing second overall at the National Western Meat Judging Contest in Colorado, also taking home a range of individual awards. Pictures supplied by ICMJ

The Australian intercollegiate meat judging competition team has capped off its three-week tour of the US red meat industry by finishing second overall at the National Western Meat Judging Contest in Colorado.

