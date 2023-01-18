The Australian intercollegiate meat judging competition team has capped off its three-week tour of the US red meat industry by finishing second overall at the National Western Meat Judging Contest in Colorado.
The competition is one of seven American Meat Science Association meat judging competitions run each year and is held as part of the National Western Stock Show in Denver, the country's premier livestock, rodeo and horse show.
The Australian team, made up of Austin Smith (Murdoch University), Lawton Elliott (University of Queensland), Jasmine Wholton (Charles Sturt University), Rachel Franklin (University of Sydney), and Samuel Turner (University of Queensland), were coached by Melanie Smith and Nick van den Berg.
As well as a fantastic overall team result, the Australian team also top-scored in the Lamb Judging section.
There were some great results in the individual categories, with Lawton Elliott taking out first place in individual Total Contest, and Sam Turner coming in third.
Australian ICMJ team coach Melanie Smith said the aussies performed exceptionally well against some very high calibre competitors from more than 20 US universities.
"The team's results are a reflection of their dedication to master a globally recognised grading system in just 10 days," Ms Smith said.
"The USDA grading systems which underpins the US meat judging competition is well recognised by both US producers and consumers alike, but is somewhat different to Australia's system making the achievement even more significant."
The Australian ICMJ team also placed third overall at the Southwest Invitational Meat Judging Contest in Lubbock, Texas, earlier in the tour.
The US tour participants were chosen from a field of talented and passionate university students who took part in at the National ICMJ Conference and Competition in Wagga Wagga in July 2022.
The ICMJ US red meat industry tour provides an invaluable opportunity for students to get a close-up look at one of the largest red meat processing countries in the world and one of Australia's major global competitors.
The tour included visits to a range of red meat operations across five states including JBS beef processing plant in Greely, Colorado, Cargill's Beef Processing plant in Friona, the 100,000 head Five Rivers Feedlot, Double J small stock processing facility, All American Pet Company, Global Animal Products and various retail operations.
Australian ICMJ team member Sam Turner from the University of Queensland said the US tour has been a great learning experience.
"It was great to get an insight into the US beef industry and to understand how it compares to the Australian System," Mr Turner said.
"It was particularly interesting to hear about traceability challenges, the history of lamb in the US and the geographic distribution of feedlots and farms throughout the nation."
The team will wrap up its official tour schedule on Saturday, with team members staying on for industry placements in various red meat operations including feedlots, ranches and seedstock production.
ICMJ's US Tour is supported by foundation partners, Meat Livestock Australia and Australian Meat Processor Corporation.
1st Individual - Sam Turner
2nd Individual - Lawton Elliott
2nd Overall - Team
1st Individual- Lawton Elliott
2nd Overall - Team
High Individual - Lawton Elliott
High Team - Runners Up
(Tie between 1st-4th on 150/150) - Lawton Elliott (2nd) and Austin Smith (4th).
1st Overall - Team
2nd Individual - Lawton Elliott
2nd Overall - Team.
1st Individual - Tie Lawton Elliott and Austin Smith
1st Overall - Team.
2nd Individual - Lawton Elliott
2nd Overall - Team
1st Individual- Lawton Elliott
3rd Individual- Sam Turner
1 st - Washington University (3 points ahead)
2 nd - Australian ICMJ
