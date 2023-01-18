After wrapping up the harvest of a record-breaking winter crop, Queensland grain growers are turning their attention to summer varieties.
The Crocker family, Muckadilla, have planted around 300 hectares of Sorghum which got off to a solid start after some early summer rain.
Despite drying off in recent weeks, Shannon Crocker said things were still looking good.
"We had good rain in early December, but it has stopped since then and it's just turned dry, so a bit of rain anytime now would be handy," Ms Crocker said.
"It could have used a drink a couple of weeks ago, I think, but realistically, it's not too bad."
Depending on the weather in the coming month, the Crockers hope to have the headers in action by mid-March.
"If it doesn't rain then it will dry down really quickly, or if we do get some rain that could lengthen the process, but at this stage, we're going for March, fingers crossed," Ms Crocker said.
Ms Crocker said the family didn't always plant sorghum, but have taken the leap in the last couple of season after above-average rainfall helped to establish strong moisture profiles.
"Usually we do sorghum when we have the moisture to be able to do it," she said.
"Quite often out here, we find that spring rainfall can be a bit unreliable, so we don't often have that moisture and we tend to focus more on winter crops.
"Having said that though, having the sorghum on rotation is good because it is giving the ground a bit of a break from those cereal crops.
"We had sorghum last year, and then have gone on to have it again this year."
Like many growers around the state, the Crocker's experienced one of their best winter crops to date and achieved some exciting results after wrapping up harvest just in time for Christmas.
"We had mostly barley, some wheat, and we didn't have chickpeas this year," Ms Crocker said.
"It was a bit of a scary start to the harvest because we had about four inches in a week in October, so we were just sort of waiting for everything to dry out.
"Luckily it dried out and then that was it, that was our nervous wait and we were able to get through it.
"Yield wise, it was one of the best, absolutely.
"I think it was same for everybody, it was just one of those seasons that don't happen all the time, so you make the most of them."
