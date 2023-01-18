More than 110 young beef enthusiasts gathered at Morgan Park at Warwick last week for the Santa Gertrudis National Youth Camp.
It is the second time in four years the event has taken place after ticks in 2020 and COVID in 2022 cancelled the camp.
Kicking off on Wednesday, it attracted youngsters to undertake education on showing and preparing cattle and stud and commercial competitions.
Among the major award winners was Alex Wilson, 14, of Boonah, who was awarded champion herdsperson and took home a heifer donated by Andrew and Angela Doering, Spring Creek Santa Gertrudis stud.
Alex, who hails from commercially-focused operation, Duganview Santa Gertrudis, said it was a great honour.
"It was a really great thing. It's something that can really help someone out a lot," Alex said.
His third Santa Youth Camp, Alex said there was no shortage of learning opportunities.
"It's great just how much you really learn about the industry with all the lectures, but then also the practical side of it - getting taught leading and judging. It's really something that you can learn a lot out of."
After he finishes high school, Alex has plans to enter agriculture or get an apprenticeship.
The RJ Kleberg Scholarship was awarded to Lachlan Martin, 21, Inverell, NSW.
Lachlan comes from Riverslea Santa Gertrudis, where he has some of his own cattle, in addition to working fulltime at a commercial operation.
A longtime camp goer, attending his first at eight years old, he's competed 10 times.
This is his second time as a group leader, and he was awarded champion herdsperson in 2018.
"I was a bit lost for words to be honest. We had a great great bunch of group leaders around us and I thought it could have gone to any one of us," Lachlan said.
"I was pretty shocked and pretty excited. Watching the young leaders be awarded it since I was a little kid, it was very cool to to hear my name and have a crack at the role myself."
Winning the award makes him youth ambassador for the Santa Gertrudis breed representing Australia.
"It gives me opportunities to promote the breed and promote youth in ag across all the royal shows within Australia, as well as hopefully the chance to travel overseas and do the same thing," he said.
"I want to really get active within the community to promote the breed and promote the youth and hopefully get younger people coming along and wanting to work not just in the ag industry but the stud seedstock industry."
2023 is going to be a busy year for Lachlan, who's also walking into a new job in a few weeks at Dangarfield Santa Gertrudis, Taroom.
RJ Kleberg Scholarship
Lachlan Martin
Junior youth encouragement
Sarah Moxey
Best student group
Nevada on 467 pts
Big S Encouragement
Fletcher Johnston & Maddy Flemming
Kitchen Spirit
Lachlan Pattison & Matilda Mitchell
Heartland award
Lachlan Pattison & Ruth Whitty (Attorney); Darby Lynam & Georgina Buchan (Baronet); Hamish Whitty & Kailani Neill (Builder); Nate Whitty & Laura Aquilini (First Rate); Will Tindal & Evelyn James (Ingleburn); Charlie Bargh & Molly Trounce (Malibu); Max Coaker & Katelyn Fletcher (Nevada); Jack Dunlop & Florence Milbank (Sabre); Kynan Petroff & Mackenzie Taylor (Zorro).
7-8 Luca Carew
9-10 Bethany Mulcahy
11-12 Natalie Mulcahy
13-14 Alex Wilson
15-18 Taylor Humphreys
Champion female
Yulgilbar Rose S251 (P)
Reserve champion female
Belmore Tailor Made T011 (P)
Champion male
Dunlop T628 (PS)
Reserve champion male
Welbatch M103 (P)
Commercial class
Greenside Pastoral 006
Junior champion parader
Zara Pennell
Reserve junior champion parader
Austin Beadle
Senior champion parader
Darby Humphreys
Reserve senior champion parader
Mackenzie Taylor
Grand champion parader
Zara Pennell
7-8 years Luca Carew
9-10 Sarah Moxey
11-12 Natalie Mulcahy
13-14 Alex Wilson
15-18 Georgia Kirkby
7-8 Nate Whitty
9-10 Taylor Phillips
11-12 Harry Dunlop
13-14 Jack Dunlop
15-18 Blake Petroff
Harry Dunlop
7-8 Nate Whitty
9-10 Austin Beadle
11-12 Zara Pennell
13-14 Alex Wilson
15-18 Darby Humphreys
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
