Santa Gertrudis Youth Camp sees Boonah teen win big

Brandon Long
January 18 2023 - 8:00pm
Champion herdsperson, Alex Wilson, Boonah, (right) with Angela and Andrew Doering, Spring Creek Santa Gertrudis, Moree, who donated the heifer to the winner. Pictures Brett Tindal

More than 110 young beef enthusiasts gathered at Morgan Park at Warwick last week for the Santa Gertrudis National Youth Camp.

