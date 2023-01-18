The state government has received around 350 submissions from livestock owners, industry peak bodies and other stakeholders providing feedback on the future of livestock brands and earmarks in Queensland.
Speaking to Queensland Country Life, State Agricultural Minister Mark Furner said it should be noted that livestock owners can continue to brand and earmark their animals regardless of the outcome of the consultation.
"My department conducted webinars with producers and industry representatives and many producers provided feedback via an online survey," Mr Furner said.
"The Livestock Brands and Earmarks Regulatory Impact Statement was widely consulted on and provided an opportunity for stakeholders to provide feedback over a two-month period from 7 November 2022 to 15 January 2023.
"Results of the consultation remain confidential until the Government has considered the feedback.
"Any new arrangements for brands and earmarks are proposed to be implemented when the current information system supporting the arrangements is replaced in 2024."
