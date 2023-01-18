Queensland Country Life
Angus cross steers sell to 580c, reaching $1536 to average $1520 at Roma

January 18 2023 - 3:00pm
Weaner steers top at 580c at Roma

A total of 3800 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

