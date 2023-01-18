Weaner steers top at 580c at Roma

A total of 3800 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 248c and averaged 214c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 580c and averaged 535c, steers 280-330kg reached 534c and averaged 479c, and steers 330-400kg reached 538c and averaged 455c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 450c averaging 407c.
RC and SJ Watson, Dungiven Station, Cooladdi, sold Angus cross steers to 580c, reaching $1536 to average $1520. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 468c, reaching $1198 to average $1112. KC Chandler, Glentulloch, Injune, sold Angus cross steers to 570c, reaching $1427 to average $1409. The Angus cross heifers sold to 488c, reaching $1158 to average $1158.
Mark and Jeannie Bowtell, Barbeth, Dulacca, sold Droughtmaster steers to 570c, reaching $1338 to average $1281. The Droughtmaster heifers sold to 386c, reaching $885 to average $773. Kobe Pastoral, Aqualoo, St. George, sold Hereford cross steers to 554c, reaching $1473 to average $1406.
CF and JV Creagh, Varna, Charleville, sold Brangus steers to 554c, reaching $1413 to average $1340. Larry Bidgood, Wurawa, Condamine, sold Angus steers to 538c, reaching $1783 to average $1783. The Angus heifers sold to 400c, reaching $1183 to average $1174.
IC Jackson and DA Jones, Elavirem, Injune, sold Angus cross steers to 506c, reaching $1719 to average $1644. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 440c, reaching $1320 to average $1222.
AR and AG Anderson, Mountainview, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 500c, reaching $1702 to average $1620. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 404c, reaching $1370 to average $1221. The Brahman cross cows sold to 301c, reaching $1788 to average $1538.
TA and RJ Wichlacz, Woodbine, Muckadilla, sold Droughtmasters steers to 470c, reaching $1763 to average $1688. CD and RD Hay, Moonya, Wandoan, sold Braford steers to 465c, reaching $1737 to average $1639. The Braford heifers sold to 394c, reaching $1462 to average $1330.
SA and M Jackson, Limewood, Eumamurrin, sold Charolais cross steers to 464c, reaching $1808 to average $1642. Andromeda Cattle Co., Eddington, Mungallala, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 460c, reaching $1824 to average $1774. C Humphreys, Roscommon, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 400c, reaching $1860 to average $1860.
Bindango Pty Ltd, Bindango, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 370c, reaching $2212 to average $2113. Gary and Carol Schefe Family Trust, Marne Park, Roma, sold Limousin cross steers to 364c, reaching $2112 to average $2112. Palmer Steel Trading, Weribone, Surat, sold Illawarra steers to 326c, reaching $2220 to average $2031.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 460c and averaged 354c, heifers 200- 280kg topped at 488c and averaged 411c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 460c, averaging 393c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 430c, averaging 378c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 426c, averaging 353c.
Rosehearty Grazing Co, Koonong Downs, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers to 450c, reaching $1360 to average $1288. Torres Park Grazing Co, Torres Park, Augathella, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers to 430c, reaching $1464 to average $1303. The Santa Gertrudis cows sold to 300c, reaching $2066 to average $1770.
Palm Lea Cattle Company, Pine Grove, Taroom, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 400c, reaching $1568 to average $1385. GN Blacket, Tamanick, Mitchell, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 338c, reaching $1650 to average $1453. The Droughtmaster cross cows sold to 269c, reaching $1830 to average $1675.
Cows 330-400kg reached 250c and averaged 179c, cows 400- 500kg topped at 328c, averaging 263c, cows 500-600kg topped at 320c, averaging 290c, and cows over 600kg topped at 310c, averaging 294c.
Banoona Pastoral Co, Banoona, Roma, sold composite cows to 292c, reaching $1853 to average $1750. PD and SE Joliffe, Walhallow, Amby, sold Santa Gertrudis cows to 292c, reaching $2255 to average $1863.
Cows and calves sold to a top of $3020, averaging $2202. Livistona Grazing, Palm Vista, Taroom, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves to $3020/unit, averaging $2519/unit.
