Mount Morgan gold mine's $66m NAIF cash injection

The plan by Heritage Minerals to restart the historical Mount Morgan gold mine in central Queensland is another step closer to fruition following the announcement of a $66 million loan from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility.
Federal Resources Minister Madeleine King said the loan would allow Heritage Minerals to build a tailings processing plant and associated infrastructure, and to allow for rehabilitation of the site.
In November last year the company secured financial backing from the state government for its proposal to use new technology to recover gold and copper through the reprocessing of mine tailings at what was once the world's largest gold mine.
Operations at Mount Morgan closed in 1990 and the abandoned mine has since been managed by the Queensland government - which is also providing financial support to the project through its Invested in Queensland program.
The proposed plant will treat two million tonnes of tailings a year and create 250 new direct construction jobs plus up to 150 operational jobs.
A new water treatment plant to be built as part of the project would improve water quality in the Dee River.
"This project will create jobs and invigorate economic activity in the region," Ms King said. "It is an excellent example of renewal in the resources industry."
The recovery of gold and copper from tailings will help meet increasing demand for the resources required for the clean energy transition while also improving environmental outcomes for the region and industry.
NAIF CEO Craig Doyle said that with the Queensland government also supporting the project, he was confident the proponents would deliver the infrastructure to ensure the region secures the forecast public benefit.
"With this latest investment, NAIF continues our momentum in terms of investments approved, projects reaching contractual close, delivering public benefit, and supporting Indigenous outcomes across the north," he said.
Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick said last November, while the project was still subject to receiving Commonwealth and private sector financial support, it was on track.
Now that Heritage Minerals' funding and finance approvals are in place, it can commission further preliminary works.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
