Cows dearer at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 343 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.
All descriptions sold to a dearer market under stronger competition.
A larger yarding of cows with more weight and quality sold to a dearer trend. Backgrounding steers were in strong demand with calves and light weight weaners selling well.
Weaner steers from the Varley family sold to 481.2c/kg to return 1455. Selwyn Podlich sold light weaner heifers for 403.2c to realise $998. Heavier weaner heifers from Leanne O'Reilly made 419.2c to come back at $1111.
Bevan and Margaret Neumann sold backgrounder steers and feeders steers for 459.2c or $1458 and 445.2c kg or $1630, respectively. Pasture heifers from Scott Champion, Stockmans Outpast, made 380.0c to realise $1919. Tammye Conroy consigned 6 tooth ox that made 375.2c to come back at $2325.
Medium weight cows from Bob Reside sold for 300.2c to return $1602. Fordsdale Organic Farms sold heavy cows that sold to 306.2c to return $2388. Pens of cows from Wendy Callinan made 314.2c to come back at $2058. Maurice Butler sold a bull for 293.2c to return $2638.
