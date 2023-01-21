Fertilise yourself

A bit of fertiliser at the right time can really help with growth. So, I have a question for you - what parts of yourself are you fertilising to grow this year? Now, I'm not talking about the Christmas bulge that may or may not have occurred, I'm specifically referring to your mind.
One of my favourite business authors is Jim Rohn. He has a quote "Feed your mind just as you do your body". He also recommends to "Do all you can in preparation of what's to come".
Ben Law's column here last week did a great job challenging us about New Year's resolutions and how they usually are forgotten by February. Maybe you've identified a theme for 2023 for yourself?
What about learning new things in 2023? If we don't keep learning, we are going backwards. The world around us is moving so fast (and we are forgetting things) so we must keep learning. However, just saying "I'll learn some stuff this year" isn't good enough.
Let's dig a bit deeper. What specific skill do you want to learn or master this year? If you are to prepare for what is to come this year, what information do you need to feed your mind?
I challenge you to think of one or two skills that you could focus on. Pick some areas that if you learnt more about them would increase your confidence and put you more in control of your business. Here are a few examples to consider.
We know that our growing season will pull up in the next few months - how confident are you on feed budgeting? How easily can you forecast how much fodder you have compared to what your livestock are planning to eat? Mastering this area will help you reduce numbers in advance in lesser seasons and it will give you more confidence to increase numbers in better seasons.
We know that the winter planting window is coming up - how confident are you when interpreting soil tests? With fertiliser and input prices going up, we want to make sure each unit we apply is going to earn us more than it costs - that sweet spot of highest profit (which isn't always highest production).
While on profit, we know that the new financial year is coming up - how confident are you in doing a gross margin on crops or livestock enterprises you plan to grow/run? How in control of your numbers are you for next time our commodity prices go through their downward cycle? How easily can you put together a budget? Do you have a good template to do this? What is the connection between what is happening in the paddock and what is happening in the office?
Don't leave putting yourself in control to chance. Pick one or two skills and find out how to learn more or master them. Not sure where to start? Give us a call and we can help out.
Happy learning.
