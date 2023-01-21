Queensland Country Life
Keep learning, or you'll go backwards

By David McLean
January 21 2023 - 1:00pm
Fertilise yourself

A bit of fertiliser at the right time can really help with growth. So, I have a question for you - what parts of yourself are you fertilising to grow this year? Now, I'm not talking about the Christmas bulge that may or may not have occurred, I'm specifically referring to your mind.

