Regional Queensland's ongoing love of street beautification has seen the state top the list of finalists for the 2022 Australian Street Art Awards, with 11 nominations in six of the 11 categories.
'Digging up the Past', a mural by The Zookeeper, Joel Fergie, and DRAPL, Travis Vinson, that decorates one of Hughenden's water towers, is one of the recognised must-see creations, along with the streetscape revitalisation at Miles, Wandoan's Soldier Settlers Precinct, and Roma's Sculpture Out Back exhibition.
Together with public art experiences from Yeppoon, the Gold, Fraser and Capricorn Coasts, and Mount Tamborine, they are being recognised through the awards as destinations that are using outdoor art to attract visitors, boost their economy and engage their community.
The mural in Hughenden, completed in five days in June 2021, depicts a young local boy playing in the dust with his toy dinosaurs, and is contesting the best rural art category.
In artist Joel Fergie's words, they wanted to bring that sense of wonder that kids have.
The makeover for Miles' CBD was aimed at creating a vibrant streetscape experience showcasing the heritage heart of the Western Downs, and has been nominated for best street art trail.
It was project managed by local engineering firm Brandon and Associates.
Also in the Western Downs, Wandoan's Soldier Settlers Precinct, which honours the 1950s scheme that was integral to the development of the Wandoan community and its success as an agricultural centre and close-knit community, is in the running for best monument or memorial.
Both Western Downs projects were delivered as part of the Western Downs Regional Council's COVID-19 recovery package to secure and create jobs and boost liveability.
It has only taken the acclaimed new tourist attraction for the Maranoa region, Sculptures Out Back, two years to become a finalist in the national awards.
The outdoor walk of sculpture art designed to enhance the region's tourism offerings is nestled between the tree-lined Bungil Creek at Roma and the Warrego Highway, and has hosted two exhibitions to date.
"The awards provide a platform where trailblazing destinations - cities, regional towns and precincts - can be recognised for their contribution to both the world of street art and art tourism," awards director Liz Rivers said.
With rigorous judging of submissions by tourism leaders now complete, plus second-tier auditing and due diligence in progress, each finalist's success has the credence of the tourism sector.
The 2022 Queensland finalists:
"Being shortlisted in the awards further cements Queensland's reputation as THE state to tour for everyone who loves to discover visually stunning experiences," Ms Rivers said.
Gold, silver and bronze winners in the 11 Australian Street Art Awards categories will be announced during an online celebration on Friday, February 10.
Meanwhile, tourism attractions and RV stay options from across Queensland have secured more than half the finalist berths in this year's national Grey Nomad Awards, cementing the Sunshine State's reputation as the bucket list destination for mature age tourists.
Queensland operators and campground managers have been shortlisted in 10 of the 11 categories of the awards, with winners to be announced on Friday, February 17 from the Sunshine Coast.
Awards director Kim Morgan said they shone a light on regional and remote Australia by rewarding organisations and destinations that cater to mature age visitors in an exemplary way.
Rural Queensland finalists include the Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum of Natural History at Winton (best grey nomad attraction), the Big Skies Festival delivered by the Western Downs Regional Council (best grey nomad festival or event), Charlotte Plains Outback Magic near Cunnamulla (best grey nomad attraction, best grey nomad historic attraction, best grey nomad tour, and best grey nomad farm or station stay), and the Dumaresq River Free Camp at Texas, (best grey nomad freedom stay).
Joining them are the Outback Queensland Masters golf tournament (best grey nomad festival or event), Paronella Park in tropical North Queensland (best grey nomad attraction and best grey nomad historic attraction), and the Wellshot Hotel at Ilfracombe (best grey nomad pub stay).
The Mungindi Sculpture Trail, a 2.5 kilometre trail that crosses the Queensland/NSW border in two places is a finalist in the best grey nomad trail.
The Tobermory Station Roadhouse and Caravan Park, just over the Queensland border in the Northern Territory, is a finalist in the best farm stay or station stay category.
Other Queensland attractions that are finalists are the Hervey Bay Seafood Festival (best grey nomad festival or event, the Original Eumundi Markets (best grey nomad attraction), the Queens Beach Tourist Village in the Whitsundays, (best large caravan park), and the Scenic Rim Clydesdale Spectacular at Boonah.
Ms Morgan said that Mother Nature had dealt a real blow to a big chunk of the country over the past year, with many tourism operators and towns facing unmatched misfortune.
"Ironically, the impacts of that misfortune resulted in a boom year for RV travel in the northern half of Australia, where operators were frantic throughout the year," she said.
"They faced serious worker shortages, and the grey nomad season extended well beyond its usual September finish.
"So, it took real courage under these conditions to choose a path where the pursuit of excellence became part of the fabric of your organisation.
"That makes the achievements of these finalists especially impressive, and even more so for all those who pursued excellence across the various facets of their offering and were therefore able to enter multiple categories."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
