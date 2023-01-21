Carbon credit scheme 'sound'

QFF also notes that the review recommended that a Carbon Abatement Integrity Committee be established to assure method integrity. This was based on the identified need for a new body, differently constituted and supported, with the major responsibility of assuring method integrity. It has been recommended that the CAIC should have a membership of a full-time chair and at least four part-time members with a range of skills, expertise and experience. Clarification on the details of these skills and experience is yet to be provided.