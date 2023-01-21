Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Government accepts Australian Carbon Credit Unit system recommendations

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
January 22 2023 - 8:00am
Carbon credit scheme 'sound'

Last week the Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen released the final report of the Independent Review of Australian Carbon Credit Units, with the government accepting, in principle, all 16 recommendations by the panel which was led by former chief scientist Professor Ian Chubb AC.

