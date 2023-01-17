Queensland grain farmers have wrapped up their 'perfect storm' season, with plenty of rain, high yields, and solid prices contributing to a record breaking winter crop.
GrainCorp's Queensland network saw the highest receivals on record, with 2.1 million tonnes going into sites across the state, surpassing the previous best of 1.7m tonnes, achieved last season.
Ten of the sites also broke their individual records, including Meandarra which received over 200,000t, and Roma West with their largest ever winter crop of around 100,000t.
Record receivals were also achieved at Dalby West, Gladstone Terminal, Miles, Mt. McLaren, The Gums, Toobeah, Wallumbilla and Yamala.
The Thallon site has currently taken 320,000t, which is on par with last year's historical receival, but is set to enter record-breaking territory again with at least another 5000t expected in the coming weeks.
GrainCorp regional operations manager Brad Foster said the southern Queensland group of Goondiwindi, Yelarbon and Thallon saw the highest receivals of any region, and with some late receivals still coming in, would go close to 900,000t for the season.
The Western Downs and Central Queensland also recorded record seasons for the groups of sites in those regions, with over 1 million tonnes taken in those areas alone.
"We did take record tonnages at a number of sites, which historically, they haven't had before," Mr Foster said.
"Up in central Queensland, we took 600,000t which is a record winter crop for us. The new site that got built at Yamala three years ago took some big tonnes, and we also had to open up the old Emerald site as well, given it was a bigger year.
"The Western Downs, so Roma, Meandarra and Miles, was up around the 480,000t mark which is again a record winter crop for that neck of the woods.
"The Darling Downs was probably on the smaller end of things, but they were probably most affected by everything being too wet to plant.
"In saying that, the sorghum crop is looking really good at the moment. A lot of land was held over because it was too wet for winter crops and now they've gone pretty heavy into sorghum and also cotton.
"So everywhere did well. It was a good year and really good to get everyone back on their feet after those tough few years of drought."
High yields were also met with good prices, and the rare combination had plenty of farmers smiling.
"Historically, prices were very good for growers as well," Mr Foster said.
"It was nice to see they got yields and good prices out of a big season. That's pretty rare, you usually get one or the other.
"In saying that, input costs are also high, so the growers certainly needed some good prices but overall it was good to see the industry did pretty well out of what many feared might have been a very difficult harvest."
Despite the extremely wet conditions in Central Queensland during the season, Mr Foster said the quality of grain exceeded expectations.
"From a quality perspective, we were really surprised, in a good way, at how the quality held up through all the flooding rain that was received prior to harvest," he said.
"There were certainly areas that were weather damaged, no doubt about that.
"In rough terms, it was about 25 per cent of the receivals into the GrainCorp network that were downgraded as a result of weather, but 75 per cent still hit milling grades, which was a good surprise.
"We thought it would be well over 50 per cent that would be weather damaged."
Although the season was one of the best on record, it still posed a few challenges, such as logistics and truck availability.
Mr Foster said the pressure caused by a delayed harvest will continue to challenge storage facilities as they attempt to make room for the incoming summer crop, which is also expected to produce some high quantities.
"There's little bits and pieces that are coming off now but in around two weeks time, we'll really start seeing some tonnes come off through that period, so it's not far away," he said.
"A lot of businesses, ourselves, and on farm storage are busy trying to clear out the winter crop which was delayed in front of the summer crop, which is on a normal timeline, so there's a lot of pressure to make as much space as we can in a short period of time.
"Even in a very good year, it certainly still provides challenges, but they're good challenges."
While Central Queensland is currently seeing some big summer falls, growers in the southern areas are hoping to see some rain head their way for the remainder of the growing period.
Mr Foster said the summer crop was also shaping up to be record breaker in most regions, but the weather over the next few weeks would be the determiner.
"Depending on what the rain does for the next little while, it'll definitely punch towards one of the overall best years that the Queensland networks have received on record," he said.
"By the time we get the sorghum in, it'll be in the top five seasons through history. It's certainly right up there, which is really good.
"All that rain up in Central Queensland at the moment is ideal at planting time, so it's certainly shaping up well.
"The sorghum crop on the Downs is looking really good too. It would love a drink, don't get me wrong, another inch of rain would be really, really good as well.
"Without rain, there'll still be a pretty good sorghum crop, but the rain would just put the finishing touches onto it, so we've got everything crossed for that as well."
