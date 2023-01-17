Turning 50-years-old can be a life-changing milestone for many - maybe a flashy sports car is on the cards, picking up the golf clubs or an Eat, Pray, Love journey of self discovery.
For dedicated North Burnett school teaching principal Lynette "Brookie" Brook it was following a calling into cattle.
At 54-years-old Ms Brook has been bitten by the cattle bug and has packed in living in town, to move to a property nestled in the hills surrounding Biggenden and is now the proud owner of Brooklyn Speckle Park with a herd of 13 breeders and 5 bulls.
"School ruled my life, I'm single, not married and gerbera plants were my interest," she said.
"And it's gone from gerberas to cattle."
"I just needed an outlet other than living and breathing school all the time, I'd go to school at 7am and get home at 5.30pm and that is all I would do, I needed something else and that something else is cattle."
The journey to farming has been a winding long road for Ms Brook, and is tinged with personal emotions and tragedy, including the death of her nephew Aaron Aberdein in a bull riding incident.
Ms Brook grew up with cattle before becoming a teacher aide and then studying to become a teacher at Biggenden State School.
In 2018 Ms Brook took on the role of teacher principal at the 25-student Coalstoun Lakes State School.
Looking to her own childhood Ms Brook decided to explore establishing a farm as her extra curricular interest.
"We had cattle, we ran on the railway line because my dad worked on the railway and I had a calf called 'Mad Jack,' - he was a black Hereford and I sold him and got $450 and I sort of started enjoying cattle then.
"Dad loved animals, I love animals and he had a brand and before he passed away, he signed his brand over to me, so I have the family brand six, lazy B, K."
With the brand ready to go, Ms Brook needed to find cattle, but without a breed in mind it was a chance viewing on television that sparked her interest into the noble looking Speckle Park.
"Somebody told me I needed to watch the Sydney Exhibition and I was watching stud cattle come into the ring and a little sign said 'Speckle Park' and I had never seen them before," she said.
"I loved them from that day on."
The gods of fate struck again and soon the breed she was fascinated with landed in her lap, but she needed a place to put them.
"I was at a Biggenden school sports day and someone told me a local farmer wanted to sell his Speckle Park herd," she said.
"So I approached that person and they wanted to sell but had to wait, and then I needed somewhere to put them because I didn't have a property as such and I asked a friend if I bought them could I put them on their property, they said 'no worries' and that's how it all came about.
"Then I started looking for a farm, so I had the cows before I had this place."
The property Ms Brook now calls home overlooks the bluff of Mount Walsh and she can watch her herd from the backyard while watering her gerberas.
Of course the popular teacher was able to link a love for her students with a love for her cattle by including the children in the journey of starting a farm as an educational tool, with them helping pick cattle and do the maths on prices and costs of feed.
And as much as she loves the Speckle Park, her two-legged herd will always remain her number one priority.
"You know what I love the kids, the kids get me through that front gate, I'm there to teach those kids and give them the best education," she said.
"I have the best of both worlds, I have the kids at school and I want them to be the best they can be and then I come home and I have got my other family."
Speckle Park originated in Canada, with embryo and sperm first introduced to Australia in 2007.
The breed has 528 members in Australia, with 102 in Queensland and 24,626 total registered animals (October, 2022).
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
