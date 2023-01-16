Queensland Country Life
Springsure Working Horse Association clinics attract massive crowd despite rain

By Robyn Paine
January 17 2023 - 8:00am
More than 150 people took part in 11 clinics ranging from saddle bronc riding to cutting and campdrafting in Springsure on the weekend.

