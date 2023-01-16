More than 150 people took part in 11 clinics ranging from saddle bronc riding to cutting and campdrafting in Springsure on the weekend.
In 2011, the Springsure Working Horse Association (SWHA) held their inaugural fundraising event to support the local flood appeal.
The popularity of this charitable weekend led to the SWHA initiating an annual event and over the years, attracting some of the nation's leading clinicians.
The original four instructors were Frank Green, Dallas Powell (saddle bronc riding), Bill Hutton (Farrier) Dennis Donovan (cutting) and Pete Comiskey (campdraft).
Today, the popularity of the event has soared and digital nominations for 2023 were closed within minutes of opening, resulting in large waitlists.
This year, the SWHA attracted 159 participants with proceeds donated to RACQ CapRescue and Canteen Community Support.
Instructors included Ben Hall (campdrafting), Jason Leitch (cutting), Josh Smith (challenge), Chris Rohan (leather work), Frank Green (colt starting), Darrin Milner (barbed wire), Bev Donohoe (scrap booking),Matthew Monds (shoeing), Bill and Jody Harding (youth clinic), Allan Powell and Michael Maher (saddle bronc), and Frank and Scott Finger (working dogs).
The threat of inclement weather and 70 mm of rain prior to the event, presented challenges for the host committee.
Fortunately the Springsure showgrounds offered an all weather arena and facilities which allowed for the schools to continue.
The campdraft scheduled for Sunday was forced to be cancelled due to trucks unable to transport cattle to the grounds, however a campdraft shootout and calcutta was held on Saturday evening.
All the competitors in the novice campdraft were eligible with only one entry per competitor.
Twenty names were drawn at the bar with local Ken Perrett riding Ducati proving a popular winner.
He was the last competitor out and scored 90 points to claim victory and the $1000 prize money and Oxbow Brafords sponsored trophy buckle.
A number of items were auctioned on Friday evening, including a signed North Queensland Cowboys jersey (kindly donated by Jake Granville), equine breeding package (Mick and Lenore Cole), service fee to Hazelwood Flight Command (Les and Carmen Stewart) and One Stylish Pepto (One Moore Syndicate), a hand painted cow skull (Kim McTaggart), hand crafted hat rack (Ron Fisher) and three bags of Graslan (FMC Graslan).
There was to be live music by the Ron Sellars Band, but sadly they were held up in flood waters travelling from Mackay. Instead, the roaming announcer Wayne McGhee kept the audience entertained for the duration of the event.
With the recent closures of rural training facilities in Queensland, organisers said the event could showcase the need to reintroduce amenities and services to assist further education to the rural sector.
The SWHA host committee will make a fundraising presentation to RACQ CapRescue and Canteen Community Support at a later date.
