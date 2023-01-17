There were 240 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford sale on Monday. Several new buyers were in operation, with the market stronger than the previous week.
ALB Pastoral, Woolmar, sold Charbray male calves for $1150 and vealer heifers for $1070. Laughlin Family Trust, Conondale, sold Brahman weaner steers for $1320. Darryl Tones, Kilcoy, sold young Hereford steers for $1300.
Ellen Tones, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1320 and vealer heifers for $1160. Alberton Investments, Bald Hills, sold a Droughtmaster bull for $2380 and vealer heifers $1150. Ian Davis, Moore, sold Charbray weaners, with steers making $1440 and heifers $1240 and heifer calves for $950. Janene Kay, Narangba, sold Charbray steers for $1490.
Roberts Hardwood, Woodford, sold Santa cross males for $1440. David Lee, Peachester, sold a line of Droughtmaster heifers for $1200. Friedrich family, Toogoolawah, sold Murray Grey vealer heifer calves for $1080. Iris Wessling, Kilcoy, sold the top cow for $1730. Peter Brown, Nanango, sold Brangus cows and calves for $1820.
