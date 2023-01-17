Queensland Country Life
Charbray weaner steers make $1440, heifers $1240 at Woodford

January 17 2023 - 1:00pm
Weaner heifers that sold for $1240 at Woodford

There were 240 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford sale on Monday. Several new buyers were in operation, with the market stronger than the previous week.

