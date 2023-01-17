The rain was only a drizzle as Biggenden cattle sales launched for 2023 on Monday, but the nearby heavy down pours and flooding did put a dampener on yarding numbers.
Burnett Livestock and Realty owner and agent James Cochrane was still happy with results for the first sale of the year in the North Burnett town with the market opening better than he hoped with buyers keen on the high quality cattle.
"The market has opened up better than we thought it would of, " he said.
"The market is a touch cheaper than what we closed on last year, but in saying that it's stronger than we expected it.
"We did have probably about 400 cattle that couldn't get here due to the rain, when you got to about 100 kilometres north of Biggenden they started to get rain affected, so we ended up yarding 1050 cattle.
"Better quality cattle, those bred to meet the market are selling extremely well, secondary cattle are back off the pace."
Cattle were drawn from Chinchilla, Thangool, Monto, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Goomeri, Booubyjan, Kilkivan, Murgon, Crownthorpe, Lowmead, Miriam Vale, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Tiaro, Mooloo, Glastonbury, Amamoor and local areas.
Weaner heifers sold for up to 478c/kg while weaner steers made up to 528c/kg.
In the cow market, Bernie Carlton, Rosewood, Mundubbera was among the top sellers.
He offloaded eight cows and eight calves and four fat cows with the Droughtmaster and Blonde d'Aquitaine infused females and their red and black calves selling for $2500/head, which was a price Mr Carlton was hoping for.
"I used to sell weaners and fatten the cows but I thought I might just cash out now," he said.
"We have had good rain...but will it keep raining enough? I have learnt from a lifetime."
Tom Walker from Paterson, near Gympie secured Mr Carlton's cattle as he looked to restock after losing animals in last year's floods.
"I came looking for eight to 10 as we lost 20 odd in the floods last year," he said.
"These cows will fit right into our calving, so that's good.
"I have 65 breeders but want to build up to 90 or 100."
Six tooth Angus heifers from Wilson Valley sold for 320c/$1785. Four tooth grey Brahman heifers from Eidsvold sold for 319c/$1556. Four tooth Braford heifers from Lowmead sold for 313c/$1456.
Angus cross cows from Wilson Valley sold for 320c/$2015. Grey Brahman cows from Monto sold for 315c/$1551. Droughtmaster cross cows from Mundubbera sold for 318c/$2112. Grey Brahman cows from Binjour sold for 320c/$2017.
Milk and two tooth Charolais cross steers from Woolooga sold for 402c/$1980. Milk to four tooth Brahman cross steers from Goodnight Scrub sold for 392c/$1690. Milk and two tooth Simbrah steers from Gin Gin sold for 398c/$1556. Milk tooth Simbrah steers from Hervey Bay sold for 450c/$1418. Milk tooth Romagnola cross steers from Thangool sod for 476c/$1465-$1626.
Charolais cross weaner steers from Miriam Vale sold for 484c/$1488. Charolais cross weaner steers from Tiaro sold for 478c/$1305. Simmental cross weaner steers from Gayndah sold for 526c/$1450. Simbrah cross weaner steers from Booubyjan sold for 540c/$1462.
Red Angus cross weaner steers from Bundaberg sold for 510c/1237. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Gin Gin sold for 528c/$1185.
Four tooth Simmental heifers from Waterloo sold for 360c/$1746. Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster cross heifers from Eidsvold sold for 330c/$1673. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Chinchilla sold for 356c/$1442. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Kilkivan sold for 470c/$1420. Milk tooth Red Brahman heifers from Waterloo sold for 380c/$1273.
Charolais cross weaner heifers from Gayndah sold for 460c/$1370. Charolais cross weaner heifers from Tiaro sold for 458c/$1201.
Charolais cross weaner heifers from Dallarnil sold for 438c/$1170. Brangus weaner heifers from Mundubbera sold for 462c/$1227. Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Gin Gin sold for 478c/$963.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
