NORTH Burnett property Booringa is described as a scale, value for money cattle breeding enterprise, with safe water and scope for continued improvement.
Offered by Gavin and Wendy Streeter, the 6831 hectare (16,873 acre) grazing homestead perpetual lease is located at Kalpower, about 60km east of Monto.
The country is predominantly open creek flats rising to hilly forest country of varying steepness with some patches of scrub.
The paddocks around the houses have previously been farmed for hay production.
The property is said to have a genuine, average carrying capacity of 350 breeders but has carried more than 550 head in good seasons.
Water is a key feature of Booringa. There are 28 dams, seven bores including four that are equipped with tanks and troughs and numerous semi-permanent and permanent waterholes in creeks as well as springs.
There is about 4.5km of frontage to the Kolan River along the north-eastern corner of the property.
The steel cattle yards have a dip, under cover crush, calf race and branding cradle.
There is also a 24x24x4.5m machinery shed, workshop, mixing shed and grain storage facilities.
There are three separately located residences on Booringa, including the main house, a cottage and workers quarters.
In addition, there is also a piggery and previously accredited 100 head feedlot.
Booringa is listed at $3.5 million including 150 breeders and 35 replacement heifers.
Contact Louisa Bambling, 0409 205 883, or Andrew Cavanagh, 0467 662 452, Kellco Rural Agencies, Monto.
