Weaner steers make $1700 at Beaudesert's first 2023 sale

It was a softer market for most descriptions at Beaudesert's first store sale of the year on Saturday.
Bartholomew and Co auctioneer Garth Weatherall said the better quality lines sold to strong competition, with less sought after lines easing on last year's closing market.
"Quality lines of weaner steers sold to a very competitive market, as did the females with future breeding potential," Mr Weatherall said.
He said a large crowd of vendors and buyers gathered for the 506 head yarding, keen to see how the year would start.
Ian Sellars, Rosevale, usually runs about 150 head at his Santa Gertrudis commercial operation, but recent dry conditions in the Scenic Rim prompted him to sell a portion of his steers and heifers.
"It's getting a bit dry and I had to lighten off," Mr Sellars said.
"It's been very good in the last 12 months, but since November it's dried off and we need more rain."
Fed on grain and improved pasture, his Santa steers sold for $1590 and Santa heifers sold for $1000.
Meanwhile, Gregory and James Saverin, Eagleby, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1750. Pam Moriarty, Canungra, sold Charbray steers for $1740. Droughtmaster steers on account OS Plumbing, Hoya, sold for $1540.
Michael and Melissa Self, Pine Mountain, sold Charolais x steers for $1500. Droughtmaster x weaner steers on account the Lehmann family, Coolana, sold for $1700. Tallara Pastoral, Gleneagle, sold light Charolais x weaner steers for $1000. Charolais x heifers on account Ahern Enterprises, Beaudesert, sold for $1600.
The Lehmann family sold Droughtmaster x weaner heifers for $1320. OS Plumbing sold Droughtmaster heifers for $1120. Charolais x heifers on account Liam Gill, Birnam, sold for $1020. Peter and Nicole Blyton sold Limousin x cows and calves for $2375.
Valerie Klan, Boonah, sold Braford cows and calves for $2000. Charolais x cows and calves on account KH Dalzell and GR Suter, Lamington, sold for $1900. Al and Karen Woodeson, Josephville, sold Charolais x cows and calves for $1750. Ahern Enterprises sold Charolais x heifers on their first calf for $1575.
John and Desley Gurney, Obum Obum, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $1750. Michael Bowes, Birnam, sold PTIC Brahman cows for $1400. Santa cows PTIC on account Darryl and Trudy Brook, Rosevale, sold for $1300. A Droughtmaster bull on account Peter Willis, Obum Obum, sold for $3000.
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.