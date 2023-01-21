Qld wheat exports up

In the start of what is expected to be another big export program for the 2023 season, close to a quarter of a million tonnes of wheat was exported from Queensland ports in November as new crop supplies found their way into the shipping pipeline.
Other states will not crank up new crop wheat exports until December as a result of the later than normal start to harvest. Australia's total wheat exports fell to 1.79 million tonnes in November from around 2.0mt in October.
Australia is in for another huge year of grain exports as the record large winter crop harvest makes its way into overseas markets.
In its latest World Supply and Demand Estimates report released last week, the United States Department of Agriculture forecast Australia's wheat exports at 27.5mt for the 2023-23 season. This would match last season's record large exports, if achieved.
China will be one of the most important destinations for Australian wheat this season. Exporters have already shipped nearly 800,000 tonnes of wheat to China in the first two months of the 2022-23 marketing year.
Exporters shipped a record large 6.1mt of wheat to China in the 2021-2022 October to September wheat marketing year. This was Australia's the largest annual wheat exports to a single destination and more than double the previous largest wheat annual exports to China.
Logistics will be put to the test in the coming months with large barley and canola export programs. Australia is forecast to export 7.5mt of barley and 5.4mt of canola, according to the USDA. Australia's combined wheat, barley and canola exports in the 2022-23 season are forecast to top 40mt, which would be similar to last year.
Domestic markets edged higher last week as buyers step up efforts to secure nearby supplies amid slow farmer selling. Stockfeed wheat was $5 higher at $405 delivered into the Darling Downs while with feed barley also firming a few dollars.
Grain harvest is largely finished across Queensland and New South Wales and nearing completion in most areas of Victoria.
GrainCorp said it had received 2.12mt of grain deliveries into its Queensland up-country sites as of January 16. It had also received 4.86 million tonnes in NSW and 3.82 million tonnes in Victoria. This included 348,000 tonnes of grain deliveries in the past week as harvest continues in the south.
