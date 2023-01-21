Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness
Analysis

Queensland wheat exports climb in November

By Lloyd George, Agscientia
January 21 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Qld wheat exports up

In the start of what is expected to be another big export program for the 2023 season, close to a quarter of a million tonnes of wheat was exported from Queensland ports in November as new crop supplies found their way into the shipping pipeline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.