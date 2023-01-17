Prices ease at Toowoomba

The first cattle sale for the New Year in Toowoomba on Monday attracted 204 head.
Young cattle were in the largest numbers along with a small sample of cows.
Most of the regular buyers were in attendance plus a large number of onlookers.
Prices across all classes could not maintain the levels of the previous sale and remained in line with most other markets.
A fairly plain offering of light weight yearling steers made to 440c to average 420c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 414c to average 409c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 357c and made to 398c and a few to the local trade market made to 460c to average 438c/kg.
Some good quality light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to 488c to average 428c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed made to 410c/kg. Medium weight 4 score cows made to 270ckg. Heavy weight 3 score cows averaged 259c and good heavy weight cows made to 271c to average 270c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls to processors made to 248c and one bull found a new home at 366c/kg.
