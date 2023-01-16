Online livestock sales open cheaper in 2023

While plenty of attention continues to be fixed on weaner sales in the south, online activity was robust last week.
While January markets can experience increased volatility with short trading weeks and disrupted markets, the generally cheaper online trend last week matched the results through the weaner sales, with buyer cautiousness apparent.
Cattle offerings reached a total of 11,518 head last week, with the heavier end of the steer market registering steady numbers.
There was a large offering of 400kg+ steers, with the 1749 head selling to a 47 per cent clearance rate and averaging $1869/head - down $94 on the previous week.
A steady supply of 330-400kg steers was also offered, with 1405 head averaging $1659/head, down 9pc from December last year.
There was a reduced offering through the lighter steer lines, with 280-330kg steers back $46, to average $1539/head - albeit with a weekly high clearance rate for the steer categories of 72pc.
Numbers continued to be well back for the young heifer lines, only making up 22pc of the entire market. Heifers 280-330kg averaged $1417/head, with the 1072 head offering selling to a subdued clearance rate of 33pc.
From Mitchell, a line of 113 Santa Gertrudis heifers aged 11-14 months weighing 328kg lwt returned $1360/head.
Clearance rates lifted to 61pc for 200-280kg heifer lines, albeit for a limited offering of 722 head - averaging $1159/head.
PTIC heifers ranged from $1810 - $4000/head, averaging $2734/head with a 53pc clearance.
A line of 17 to 23-month-old Angus heifers from Chinchilla, weighing 500kg lwt returned $3000/head. PTIC to Wagyu bulls, the heifers will travel to a buyer in Condamine.
Sheep and lamb listings lifted considerably last week, with 95,008 head offered. Both sheep and lamb prices slipped, as the restocking pace slows, and demand remains soft.
Crossbred lambs dominated the lamb offering, with 41,521 head listed, which sold to a 58pc clearance. Prices for the category ranged between $53 - $152/head, to average $123/head, back $8 from the previous week.
Merino wether lambs registered a clearance of 67pc across the 10,118 head offered, which sold to an average of $73/head.
First cross ewe lambs sold to a 67pc clearance, with prices ranging between $103 - $230/head, to average $168/head across the 5,873 head offered.
Shedding breed lambs registered a small offering of 935 head, which averaged $135/head and sold to a 100pc clearance.
Composite/other breed lambs averaged $104/head, back $10, with the 5306 head selling to a 61pc clearance.
SIL shedding breed ewes sold to an 82pc clearance across the 560 head offered, with prices averaging $219/head. SM Shedding breed ewes had a total of 586 head offered which averaged $118/head and reached a clearance of 93pc.
NSM Merino ewe hoggets averaged $159/head, back $61 with a 53pc clearance across the 3901 head offered.
NSM Merino ewes had a total offering of 7154 head and ranged from $80 -$200/head, to average $127/head, with the clearance rates reaching 69pc.
Composite/other breed ewes were the largest category in the sheep sale, with 7680 head offered. Prices increased by $5 on last week, to average $150/head, while clearance rates remained subdued at 39pc.
