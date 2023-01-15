Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Qld to fast-track Ampol oil refinery upgrade

By Marty Silk
January 15 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acting Queensland Premier Steven Miles says the Ampol refinery upgrade is critical to fuel security. (Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS)

Queensland will fast-track approvals for Ampol to upgrade one of the two remaining oil refineries in the nation within two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.