There are 13 weather warnings current on the Bureau of Meteorology at 11am on Sunday (15 January, 2022), with more than 200 roads reported flooded in the state.
Minor flood warnings are in place for at least six catchments and creeks in the state, and a severe weather warning is active for the central coast and Whitsundays, as well as parts of the Herbert and Lower Burdekin, Central Highlands and coalfields.
A full list of weather warnings is below.
With wet weather lashing so much of the state, there are currently more than 240 traffic warnings in the state.
To see road closures, visit the www.qldtraffic.com website. Notably, the Bruce Highway was closed this morning due to flooding north of Bowen.
There are longterm road closure warnings in place for vast areas of western Queensland and coastal regions.
Rainfall totals in the past 24 hours have exceeded 100mm in multiple areas of Queensland, including:
For the central coast the rain is unlikely to subside, with the Bureau predicting heavy falls to continue over the coming four days.
Bureau of Meteorology weather warnings at 11am, Sunday January 15, 2022:
