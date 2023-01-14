Queensland Country Life
Dulacca man charged with attempted murder

Updated January 15 2023 - 9:43am, first published 9:40am
The 25-year-old was located and arrested at a home in Dulacca on Saturday (January 14).

A 25-year-old Dulacca man has been charged with attempted murder after a 44-year-old man was stabbed in Brisbane City this week.

