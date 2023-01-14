Dulacca man charged with attempted murder

A 25-year-old Dulacca man has been charged with attempted murder after a 44-year-old man was stabbed in Brisbane City this week.
Police believe that on Tuesday (January 10, 2022) afternoon, the 25-year-old man and 44-year-old man became involved in an altercation on Adelaide Street.
Police will allege the 44-year-old man was stabbed in the chest.
He was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
The 25-year-old man allegedly fled the scene prior to emergency services arrival.
Following investigations by the Brisbane City Criminal Investigation Branch, the 25-year-old was located and arrested at a home in Dulacca on Saturday (January 14).
He has been charged with one count each of attempted murder, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and grievous bodily harm.
He is expected to appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Monday (January 16).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.