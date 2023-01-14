A central Queensland wedding photographer has been recognised in the Australian wedding industry awards for 2022.
Wowan-based photographer Jessica Edwards, who trades by name Photography by Jess Edwards, was named top 10 winner in the Australian wedding industry awards in Sydney this week.
In June 2022, Ms Edwards was named the best wedding photographer in CQ and the Capricornia region, making her one 30 finalists for the national awards.
Ms Edwards said she was surprised, but extremely humbled by the recognition.
"It feels amazing and I think the best thing is just the support I've received during my career as a photographer," she said.
"Even before the awards were even announced, the amount of support I received from the region and from clients who I photographed. I felt like I done them proud.
"I truly have the best job in the world, which allows to me meet and work with so many beautiful people."
Ms Edwards has been a professional wedding photographer for seven years, taking photos at roughly 40 weddings a year.
The Australian wedding industry awards celebrate all different categories which make up a wedding including videographers, celebrants, venues, catering etc.
The awards start off at a regional level, then state and then onto national.
The photographer category was judged on quality, on client reviews and level satisfaction.
Ms Edwards lives on a rural cattle property at Wowan with her husband and three kids, which she says can make it challenging when she has to travel for work.
"Between running the property, and our three kids, that all coupled with my husband being away at work in the mines and me being away so often with weddings, it takes a lot of organising," she said.
"My work takes me right across Australia and the further I went to this year was Tasmania."
Ms Edwards, who favours a Nikon camera, said she loves photographing rural weddings because of their visual appeal.
"My favorite weddings to do are rural weddings, in my opinion, they're always the best," she said.
"I also liked doing the shots which involve horses, but I like anything that's a bit different and I like thinking outside the box.
"But at the end of the day, all you need is a lovely couple and a beautiful sunset, you don't need much to make it look magic."
Ms Edwards said what she loves about her job was that it allows her to meet and work with so many beautiful people across the country.
"I get to spend my working days with people who are having the best day of their life, there's no better job than that," she said.
"To be around people who are happy and having the best day of their life, it's a big honor and a privilege to be a part of."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
