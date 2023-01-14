Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Wowan's Jessica Edwards named top 10 winner in the Australian wedding industry awards in Sydney

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated January 14 2023 - 9:13pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Edwards recognised in the top 10 Australian wedding awards in Sydney recently. Picture supplied.

A central Queensland wedding photographer has been recognised in the Australian wedding industry awards for 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.