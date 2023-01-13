Queensland Country Life
Man dies in two car crash in Drinan in the Bundaberg region

By Finbar O'Mallon
Updated January 14 2023 - 8:41am, first published 8:30am
Queensland police are investigating a fatal head-on collision in the Bundaberg region. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

A Queensland man has died after a two-car crash in Drinan in the state's Bundaberg region, north of Brisbane.

