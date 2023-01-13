A Queensland man has died after a two-car crash in Drinan in the state's Bundaberg region, north of Brisbane.
An SUV collided head on with a 4WD on Wallaville Goondoon Road on Friday evening.
The 73-year-old drive of the SUV died at the scene while the two 20-year-old men and the 51-year-old woman in the 4WD sustained non-life threatening injuries
Police are calling for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.
Australian Associated Press
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.