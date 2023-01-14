Queensland Country Life
Charolais cross weaner steers sell for $1390 at Eumundi

January 14 2023 - 3:00pm
Weaner steers that sold for $1350 at Eumundi.

There were 315 head yarded at Stariha Auctions' first Eumundi cattle sale of the year on Tuesday.

