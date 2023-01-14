There were 315 head yarded at Stariha Auctions' first Eumundi cattle sale of the year on Tuesday.
The market held solid to last year's rates for cows and weaners. Competition for younger cattle was stronger for both males/steers and heifers.
Gavin Gilmour, Kenilworth, sold lines of Red Angus steers for $1350 and $1040. Greg Pearson, Moy Pocket, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1390. John Gilmour, Kenilworth, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1750 and Brahman steers for $1500.
A and S McCoombe, Kybong, sold a Droughtmaster bull for $2020, cows for $1750 and steers for $1560. Errol and Kaye Ziser, Beerburrum, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for $1665 and $1480. Noel Gaylard, Nambour, sold Brahman cross calves, with steers making $1000 and $940 and heifers for $860.
Greg Edwards, Gympie, sold Hereford heifer calves for $890. Chrissy Whordley, Kybong, sold a line of Droughtmaster cows for $1670. Jan Munro, Brooloo, sold Senepol calves, with steers making $980 and heifers $970 and $800. Scott Polkinghorne, Kidaman Creek, sold young Angus cross calves, with males making $1060 and $970 and heifers $800.
