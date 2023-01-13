Young cattle prices ease at Dalby

The supply of stock for the opening market in Dalby remained relatively low at 1441 head on Wednesday.
A small sample of 50 head from NSW and 163 head from far western Queensland were included in the yarding.
A fair line-up of buyers was present however some of the regulars were absent from the buying panel.
Apart from cows experiencing very little change in price from the previous sale all other classes of young cattle could not maintain the price levels of last year.
Lightweight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 550c to average 458c and poor quality lines averaged 360c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 470c to average from 431c to 440c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to the occasional 420c to average 390c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock averaged 428c and sold to 464c with the lesser quality lines at 334c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed made to 441c to average 416c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to the trade made to 380c with a good sample at 346c/kg.
Medium weight 3 score cows averaged 280c and made to 282c/kg. Good heavy weight cows mostly sold around 303c with sales to 314/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 317c/kg. Light weight bulls to restockers made to 438c to average 405c with poor quality lines from 110c to 220c/kg.
- MLA
