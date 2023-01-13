Queensland Country Life
Lightweight yearling steers returning to the paddock make 550c, average 458c at Dalby

Updated January 13 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
Young cattle prices ease at Dalby

The supply of stock for the opening market in Dalby remained relatively low at 1441 head on Wednesday.

