THE Moriarty family's attractive 542 hectare (1339 acre) freehold property Echidna Valley is one of the few remaining development opportunities in the Emerald area.
Located on the east bank of the Nogoa River on a bitumen road 9km south from Emerald, Echidna Valley also offers potential longer term gains from expected future subdivision.
The country comprises of predominately sandy loam type soils with areas of darker scrub soils. Original timbers include brigalow, box and ironbark.
All of the property with the exception of shade patches has been developed and cutter barred at some stage.
Most of the property is currently used for grazing. There are prolific stands of mainly buffel pastures, as well as some euracloa and introduced legumes.
A total of 133ha is set up for flood furrow irrigation.
Echidna Valley also features a 400 megalitre medium priority water allocation, which is included in the sale. There is also an additional 396ML water allocation for sale separately. The irrigation water is sourced from the Weemah main supply channel, which traverses the property and forms much of the northern boundary.
Water is also captured and stored in five dams with a combined holding capacity of up to 56ML. Tail water from the irrigation area is returned to two of these dams, and water from one of these dams.
The average long term annual rainfall is considered 641mm (25 inches).
Structural improvements include a 20x14m steel igloo shaped shed with concrete floor, a 12x12m steel machinery shed, and a large set of timber cattle yards equipped with drafting, branding and loading facilities and holding paddocks.
The is also a lease agreement for sand, gravel and loam deposits in place.
Echidna Valley will be auctioned by RBV Rural in Emerald on February 10.
Contact Terry Ray, 0427 821 177, Matt Beard, 0428 765 687, and Bryton Virgo, 0477 318 224, RBV Rural.
