Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Man in his early 30s thrown from horse while mustering, south of Theodore

By Newsroom
Updated January 12 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The young man was mustering cattle on a rural central Queensland property, when the incident occured. Picture supplied by RACQ CapRescue

A young man is recovering in hospital, after he was seriously injured in a horse fall, south of Theodore on Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.