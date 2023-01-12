A young man is recovering in hospital, after he was seriously injured in a horse fall, south of Theodore on Thursday morning.
It's believed the man aged in his early 30s, had been mustering cattle, when he was thrown from his horse.
Queensland Ambulance Service was on scene treating the patient for suspected chest and spinal injuries.
RACQ CapRescue helicopter was also tasked to the rural property.
Upon the arrival of Rescue300 chopper, the onboard doctor and critical care paramedic stabilised the patient in preparation for transport to Rockhampton hospital for further scans and treatment.
Facing over three hours by road from the accident site to the hospital, RACQ CapRescue provided the fastest and most efficient means of assistance.
Read more: Attica offers growth potential | Video
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.