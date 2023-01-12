Queensland Country Life
Bonza granted Air Operator Certificate from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority

Updated January 12 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:00pm
Photo: Tony Gough

Bonza has been granted its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA).

