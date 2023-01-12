Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Brangus Youth Camp attracts kids from SA, NSW & QLD

Jane Lowe
By Jane Lowe
January 13 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some 92 participants aged between 5-18 years came from SA, NSW and QLD for the event. Pictures: Jane Lowe

The third Brangus Youth Camp, held at Theodore this week, has been hailed a great success by organisers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jane Lowe

Jane Lowe

National Sale consultant

I have been with QCL for over 24 years and love working with cattle, sheep and goats.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.