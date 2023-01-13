Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Priceless home a stroll down Bundaberg's memory lane

BM
By Brad Marsellos
January 14 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Lathouras in the Cinderella blue Bundaberg home. Picture: Brad Marsellos

A simple but elegant wedding dress hangs from the wall in Angela Lathouras' bedroom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.