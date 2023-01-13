A simple but elegant wedding dress hangs from the wall in Angela Lathouras' bedroom.
The walls instantly identify the Bundaberg home as a "Queenslander", high ceilings, timber, vertical joins.
The dress looks fresh and new, but is Angela's wedding dress from when she was married in 1992, still a beautiful memory hung proud for all to enjoy.
"That's my wedding dress, and my prom dress next to it," she said.
"And here is my boy's Christening gown."
Angela's three sons are now in their 20s, and would barely fit their foot in the tiny baby outfit, the boys were raised in the home by Angela and her husband Michael Delaney, and while they have left home now, their loving presence looms large in the house.
Her home is a testament to family.
Photos and artworks fill the walls and floor, they aren't highly valuable collectors works, but to Angela they are priceless - memories created by family and friends past and present.
The memories wrap around the home much like the large verandahs, memories of her wedding reception held in the home, songs around the piano and it's the place her mother passed away.
"There is hardly one thing in this house that hasn't got sentimental value to me," she said.
"When I walk around, it's all a memory of somebody, or of some event, the kids art, it's huge, it is my life.
"Home is a big thing to me."
Angela has called the house, located in the heart of Bundaberg, home since 1988.
Looking for a location for her physiotherapist business, she purchased the property for $165,000.
"It came up for sale in 1988, I already owned a block of land in Bourbong Street, I was going to build rooms there," she said.
"I was still living at home then and I used to go walking with my brother's dog and I came past here and saw the for sale sign, and I thought 'I can live there and have my practice on the side' so I could kill two birds with one stone.
"Then I was walking the dog again and started chatting to this family I knew, the Whittle family, and they were looking to buy land to build, so they made me an offer and it gave me the money to buy this place."
After her marriage to Orthopaedic surgeon Michael, the couple moved around the state as part of his training, before finally settling into the house to raise the boys in 1998.
The home is surrounded by a variety of large trees, that offer privacy and shade.
Many were planted by Angela, while she believes others are most likely as old as the home.
The distinct blue and white colours are a real feature of the house tucked behind the white picket fence, but they are not the colours the home was when Angela moved in.
"When I bought it, it [the house] was avocado and cream, and I'm not keen on those heritage colours" she said.
"The colour is to do with two things, when I was a kid I loved the story of Cinderella, the blues of Cinderella's dress, but the other thing is my sister and I went for a drive through California and there is a part of California where the houses almost look like shadow boxes.
"Yellow on the external and white on the railings, so I used the same idea but with blue."
Little else has been changed in the house since the family moved in, the pressed metal ceilings, windows, doors and flooring all have the original feel, although it appears it may have been lowered at some point in time.
The white paint on the front door is peeling but it almost appears deliberate and adds to the classical aesthetics and while Angela is an extremely passionate Bundaberg history lover, the exact age of the build remains a mystery.
"The Wilde family that built this house were pioneers of the sugar industry and they started off down in Hemmant, near Wynnum, I believe they started Queensland's first sugar mill down there," she said.
"Then they got mixed up with Bingera Mill up here.
"It's not clear what year it was built, but by 1914 it had passed through two hands and was on the third owner, so it's well over 100 years-old."
The blue and white beauty does seem to have a magical effect on those who have played a part in its history and Angela tells a story of a visit from a descendant of the sugar empire original owners.
"One afternoon my practice bell rang, and I was alone and expecting my last patient and I yelled out 'is that you?' and this guy yelled back 'no, it's Barry,'" she said.
"And I went out and his name was Barry Wilde and he had his mother in the car, and she was the daughter-in-law of the originals that built this house.
"They were married here and she was on a trip visiting the old places."
There are other small mysteries scattered around the building.
A brass plaque with the words "céad mile failte" greets you as you go to ring the doorbell - that mystery is easily solved as Angela explains.
"I bought that in Ireland actually," she said.
"And it means '100,000 welcomes' in the Gaelic language."
Other mysteries are less easy to solve, like the ceramic pedestal sink in the corner of the main bedroom, one theory is Angela's physiotherapist business was not the first time the house had been used for commercial reasons.
"There was a lady dentist who lived here named Eva Ethel Sanderson," she said.
"She had a business in Bourbong Street, but maybe she always used the house, and that room for her practice, I can't think of any other reason to have a sink in that room."
As you sit on the wide verandah, the ornate metal bars provide security while making the most of the cooling Burnett River breeze, you hear the voices of families in the park across the road.
They could be voices from the past, echoing off the walls, more than 100 years of stories and life contained within the vertical join timber walls of the house.
Trains can be heard from the nearby Bundaberg Railway Station and the sounds from Bundaberg's central business area mix with the laughter and the ambient noises of families and children enjoying the adjacent park.
These are also the sounds from Angela's life and she welcomes them.
She has a strong connection with the centre of Bundaberg, her Greek heritage grandfather moved to the region and ran a cafe in the main street.
Her family always lived right in the middle of the city.
In 1906 her grandfather migrated to Australia, and moved to Bundaberg in 1921, opening the Cafe Royal in the main street.
In the same year he got married and was soon joined by three brothers, three sisters and mother, who also migrated to Australia and all living above the business.
This led to the Lathouras family opening a second cafe, the Elite, also in the Bundaberg main street, which was eventually run by Angela's parents.
With the family running a cafe, they always lived within a short walk of the shop right in the middle of town.
"I've always lived right in the centre of town, because the Lathouras family home was just off the main street," she said.
"And we moved one block this way and one block that way, but I have always lived in the centre of town and I do love it.
"Everything I want to do is right here, I can walk to the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, but I'm still surrounded by trees."
As we are bombarded with advertising featuring pristine white homes filled with equally immaculate furniture in yet more shades of white, or home renovation television series making us feel guilty for not knocking down a wall to build a media room - a stroll through Angela's home filled with drawings, knickknacks and photos is a timely reminder.
A home is more than the latest Scandinavian inspired flatpack side table, it is our history and our memories and they are priceless, they are precious.
Wandering through the house that has hosted generations of families, floorboards that have tasted the tread of footsteps, both young and old, for more than 100 years, Angela contemplates her future in the regal blue and white Queenslander.
One of her now-grown sons is home for the holidays and the sound of him watching cricket in the background blends with noises rising from the park across the road, as afternoon light filters through the well established garden on the property.
"You never know what is going to happen in life, it is hard to say what the future holds" she said.
"It's been part of my life for 35 years, I really can't see myself going anywhere."
