Queensland shows are putting a tough few years of COVID restrictions behind them, but now they're facing another challenge.
Showmen and women are concerned the rising cost of living could affect crowd numbers.
And with rising public liability insurance premiums, operators are being forced to wear the costs rather than pass them on.
The nation's 'mobile families' joined show societies and entertainers at the Gold Coast on Tuesday to discuss the issue and others at the Showmen's Guild of Australasia annual think tank.
Guild president Aaron Pink said they saw record crowds at 90 per cent of the shows they attended last year after restrictions eased, but he was unsure if that could be sustained.
"I do feel it's going to tighten up a little bit," Mr Pink said.
"We're going to be facing a few tough periods through this year when people start [feeling] the high cost of living and interest rates going up."
Mr Pink said this made the insurance situation much harder to navigate.
"If we put our price up too much, we're chasing customers away, so to be in a competitive market, we're absorbing a lot of those costs," he said.
"Some of these little western Queensland shows are really doing it tough to secure equipment out that way."
With one overseas insurer having the market monopoly, Mr Pink said they had been in discussions with the federal government to help them set up a better system.
"The government really needs to stand in and show us a bit of support by getting involved in the process of securing a better insurance system than what we've got at the moment," he said.
"Anything that we can do to keep that price down will save our price from going up, so people can afford to go to the show."
The office of federal Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones declined to comment.
Queensland Ag Shows president Kerri Robertson said heading into the show circuit with no restrictions meant now was the time to reconnect.
"With COVID, we've been faced with a disconnect, so how do we connect and reconnect and reengage with people when we are spread right from the bottom of the state right through to the top?" she said.
"Certain sections couldn't occur because their wonderful volunteers were actually restricted from being involved, whereas this year, it's back to being all inclusive, and it's just really nice to hit the ground running without that issue."
As part of the post-restrictions rebuild, Queensland Ag Shows will launch a three-year strategic plan at its AGM in March.
The plan involved 107 stakeholders, including entertainers, showmen, show societies and young people.
"We made sure that we had a spread of small, medium and large shows so that we had a uniform vision, regardless of your size, your demographic or location," she said.
"We recognised the next generation as an important part of that, so we targeted people under the age of 35 and their thoughts as well."
Queensland's show season kicks off with Stanthorpe Show on February 3.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
