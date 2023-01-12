The unavailability of one of Queensland's most popular herbicides is causing headaches for graziers around the state who are trying to tackle the summer spread of invasive weeds, a problem which suppliers say could go on for another 12 months.
Flupropanate is a herbicide widely used to control a variety of invasive grasses, such as Giant Rat's Tail and Parramatta Grass, but suppliers have been struggling to source the active ingredient for a number of months due to a halt in production, leading to major shortages around the state.
Coominya pasture management and weed control specialist Kylie Grant said that contract sprayers were looking at other methods to control the spread of invasive weeds for clients, particularly given they tend to thrive in summer conditions.
"It's super annoying that it's not available and there's a more than good chance that it won't be for quite some time," Ms Grant said.
"That means we're looking at alternative methods for glyphosate on Giant Rat's Tail to give graziers some options in heavy infestations."
Toowoomba agricultural supplier Specialist Sales said the shortages were caused by a closure of factories in China, forcing Australian manufacturers to look for alternative sources of the Flupropanate ingredient.
"The Chinese government decided that it was too dangerous to make, and they wanted to improve their environmental status so the factories were shut down and manufacturers had to find somewhere else to make it, but that's all we've really heard," a staff member said.
"It's not being manufactured at the moment and then when they do find somewhere to make it, it'll probably still be another 12 months at least until it's back in Australia for purchase."
The supplier said producers and contractors have been contacting them for suggestions on substitutions for weed management, but the options were limited.
"It's a bit of a tough situation because we do get calls every day about it," they said.
"Really, the only other thing that's registered for your Parramatta and Rat's Tail grass is glyphosate, so there's spot spraying with that.
"Obviously, that's not the best solution because it's not selective so it will kill everything else and it doesn't do as good of a job at killing all the weeds as the Flupropanate did, but there's nothing else that's registered for it, so we can't really recommend anything else."
General Manager of Granular Products Sharon Savage confirmed that there were supply issues relating to the active ingredient used in the formation of their popular granule herbicide and there was still a lot of uncertainty around when production would recommence.
"Granular Products are very aware of the importance of Flupropanate herbicide to Australian landholders," she said.
"The active ingredient Flupropanate is in short supply and has been difficult to source for around 18 months now.
"Granular Products understands the urgency around supply and we are working hard to source active ingredient.
"We will recommence production of our Flupropanate granules in Rockhampton at the earliest possible time once the active is sourced.
"Unfortunately, we are unable to confirm a firm date for manufacturing to recommence at this stage."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.