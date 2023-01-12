Queensland Country Life
Barcadline shire landholders rejoice at rain

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
January 12 2023 - 1:00pm
Alex and Ella Pearson aren't minding doing stockwork in the rain at Boorara, north of Blackall. Picture: James Pearson

Some western Queensland councils might have moved from alert to leaning forward in the wake of the big dumps of rain in the region in the past 36 hours, but landholders are generally ecstatic with the falls they're receiving.

