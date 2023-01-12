Some western Queensland councils might have moved from alert to leaning forward in the wake of the big dumps of rain in the region in the past 36 hours, but landholders are generally ecstatic with the falls they're receiving.
The Landsborough Highway between Barcaldine and Longreach was closed on Wednesday night at Clifton Creek due to water over the road, and while it was open again on Thursday morning, Barcaldine Regional Council mayor Sean Dillon said more rain would see it closed again.
"We're handling lots of road closures at the moment," he said. "We're approaching 300mm for 36 hours in places - it's good if you're in agriculture, not so good if you're in road construction or tourism."
Annabel Finlayson reported on the Who Got the Rain social media page that Aramac had received 104mm overnight, while Georgie Williamson at Lennox, north of Jericho, said they'd had another 83mm from 4pm Wednesday to the early hours of Thursday morning.
"This morning brings our total for the last two days to 191mm," she said.
One family loving the influence brought on by remnant moisture from ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie combined with surface troughs were the Pearsons at Boorara, midway between Blackall and Jericho.
They were drafting stud heifers on Wednesday morning, hoping to beat the storms forecast, but Alex and Ella Pearson finished the yard work on their horses in the rain.
James Pearson said they'd had 40mm in that fall, and 50mm had been recorded at their nearby property, Castleroi.
"We've had green feed all year - it's been pretty exceptional," he said.
While it was drying off at their Taroom property, Dawsonvale has also been refreshed with falls of 15mm and 25mm.
For 2022, the Pearsons measured 770mm at Boorara, 702mm at Dawsonvale, and 626mm at Bull Creek near McKinlay.
"I suppose it's La Nina but I call it normal weather - basically, we've had a little bit more than usual," he said.
Barcaldine mayor Sean Dillon was heading to Barcaldine by chopper for a briefing on Thursday morning, after the shire moved from alert status to leaning forward, and said the next three days had the potential to be "interesting" given that similar falls of rain were forecast for the district.
He said Andrew and Shannon Rea at Lambton Meadows, north east of Jericho, had had 200mm on Wednesday night alone, and were at the headwaters of the Belyando catchment.
"We moved to lean forward this morning but I wouldn't be surprised if that becomes stood up soon," he said.
"We don't expect Jericho or Alpha to be under any immediate threat of flooding danger - it would be more because of the road closures and damage being caused.
"People along the lower Belyando can expect a very big body of water to be coming their way."
He said graziers he'd spoken to were excited to see the influence of the ex-tropical cyclone meander across their area.
"A couple of months ago I described us as water-dry," he said.
"There was a lot of capacity to soak up water in creeks, billabongs, dams and claypans.
"I think most of the region can take another 24 hours of good rain, and consider it the best rain they've had in a decade."
He said he'd had 135mm at his property Surbiton, north of Alpha, and they "were laughing".
According to the Bureau of Meteorology at 4pm on Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms in the Northern Territory and Queensland were becoming widespread and would produce moderate to heavy rainfalls.
Minor to moderate flood warnings are current in Queensland, the Northern Territory and Western Australia, in addition to a flood watch through western Queensland.
"Lingering tropical moisture will continue to generate showers and thunderstorms over large areas of northern Australia in the coming days," the report said.
"The focus of rainfall will be in northern and central Queensland, but showers and storms will also be a feature for the Northern Territory and Kimberley.
"Heavy localised falls may produce flash and riverine flooding."
