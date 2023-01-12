Queensland Country Life
Dairy farmer offers 'One Tree Hill' to thankful photographers

By Brad Marsellos
January 12 2023 - 5:00pm
Portrait photographer Amy Hinks is grateful to the Woods family for allowing her to access their Sunshine Coast farm. Picture: Amy Hinks Photography

For 10 years Amy Hinks has been respectfully mixing with the cattle to take photographs at a farm nestled in the hills of the Sunshine Coast.

