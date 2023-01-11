It was a historic moment on Monday night, as the Isis Central Sugar Mill tipped its last bin of cane after an epic and long crushing season.
The mill processed 1.42 million tonnes of cane for the 2022 crush, with archives showing throughput has only been topped by one other season in the mill's 128 years of operation.
This occurred in 2012 when the ICSM crushed 1.5 million tonnes of sugar cane.
Chairman of Isis Canegrowers, Mark Mammino is thankful to see the end of what has proved to be a difficult and extended harvest.
"I'm just relieved we got through it to be honest," he said.
"I'm really happy with the tonnage that we got through as well, after such a challenging season.
"This is the wettest crush I can recall and I have been on-farm for 40 years."
Wet conditions throughout the season led to delays in getting machinery on ground to cut the cane and has prolonged the harvest by several weeks.
Rainfall totals for the Childers region, near where the mill is located, were 1360 mm for 2022.
In the latest Crushing Season Report ICSM reported a loss of 38 days production time due to rainfall events.
Mr Mammino said the extended harvest will mean a short maintenance period in preparing for the 2023 cane crush.
ICSM processed cane for just more than 30 weeks.
READ MORE: Cane crush runs long after boggy year
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.